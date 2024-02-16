General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex Disappear to Avoid Sonny's Wrath?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Friday, February 16, tensions rise as Sonny Corinthos confronts Dex Heller over betrayal. Meanwhile, the discovery of Olivia Jerome's lifeless body in the morgue intensifies the mystery surrounding Sonny's assailant.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Anna Devane, Dante Falconeri, and Jordan Ashford team up to investigate Olivia Jerome's murder, suspecting a connection to the attempt on Sonny's life. In another twist, Sam McCall shares concerns about Danny Morgan's underage drinking with her mother, Alexis Davis, who provides reassurance and candid advice.

Cyrus Renault's interest in Ace Cassadine raises questions, leading to a conversation with Laura Collins about securing Nikolas Cassadine's safety behind bars. At Sonny's penthouse, Josslyn Jacks anxiously seeks answers about his whereabouts, with guidance from Ava Jerome, who advises caution in dealing with the furious mob boss.

The episode takes a dramatic turn as Sonny confronts Dex Heller at his apartment, suggesting that Dex's betrayal poses a serious problem. The preview clip hints at a major decision for Sonny, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

As Sonny contemplates the consequences of Dex's actions, the question remains: will Sonny choose to eliminate Dex or allow him to vanish from Port Charles? With Josslyn caught in the crossfire, the episode promises shocking revelations and a gripping climax. Tune in for the intense drama and Sonny's decisive warning.

