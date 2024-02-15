General Hospital Spoilers: Will Kristina's Revelation Threaten Blaze's Romance with Molly?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode on Thursday, February 15, Kristina Corinthos-Davis will shock Blaze with a revelation about Molly Lansing-Davis discovering their romance. As the truth spills out, Kristina delves into the reasons behind Molly needing to inform TJ Ashford as well.

Blaze, understandably concerned about the potential spread of the secret, grapples with the situation while Kristina reassures her about Molly and TJ's discretion. However, lingering questions about Blaze's coming out journey and when she plans to disclose the truth to her family may arise.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford faces frustration as a lead proves fruitless for the PCPD. Anna's conversation with Valentin Cassadine raises hopes for a breakthrough in the investigation. However, Jordan and Dante Falconeri receive troubling news that shifts their focus. As they strategize with Anna, the trio works tirelessly to uncover the escalating threat in Port Charles.

Nina Corinthos, on the other hand, continues to provoke Drew Cain, adding fuel to his anger. Drew, in response, may not be easily swayed, raising questions about a potential compromise. With Drew's rage escalating, Valentin could step in with an offer, positioning himself as Nina's ally in the competitive world of magazines.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks expresses relief over Dex Heller's survival in the Pine Barrens, thanks to Carly Spencer's timely intervention. However, Dex worries about the fallout after Sonny Corinthos discovers Michael's involvement in hiring him for a takedown. At Sonny's penthouse, a confrontation ensues as Sonny rips into Michael, declaring the betrayal a permanent rupture in their bond. Amidst the tension, Ava Jerome imparts a valuable lesson about forgiveness and reconciliation, urging Sonny to consider mending ties with Michael, who is eager to repair their relationship.

General Hospital spoilers hint at a challenging journey ahead for Sonny and Michael as they grapple with the fallout of secrets. The fractured family faces tough decisions, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats to see how this dramatic storyline unfolds.

