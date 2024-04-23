General Hospital Spoilers: Will Dex's Past Haunt Him?

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles on Tuesday, April 23, General Hospital fans are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Dex Heller finds himself at a pivotal moment as he considers joining the police force, but his murky past threatens to cast a shadow over his future. Meanwhile, celebrations are in full swing as Chase's bachelor party and Brook Lynn's bridal shower bring the residents of Port Charles together. But amidst the revelry, tensions simmer and unexpected encounters ignite sparks that could change lives forever.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

At Chase's bachelor party, Anna Devane raises a toast to the groom-to-be, but the festivities take a surprising turn when an unexpected guest arrives. As Curtis reconnects with Jordan, discussions about a fresh start lead to revelations about Dex's troubled past. The atmosphere becomes charged with tension as Dex faces unsettling warnings about the consequences of joining the PCPD, raising doubts about his ability to leave behind his criminal connections.

Meanwhile, at Brook Lynn's bridal shower, the mood is equally fraught as Josslyn finds herself at odds with Kristina over Sonny's treatment of Dex. The clash threatens to overshadow the celebration as long-buried tensions rise to the surface. Elsewhere, Sasha's probing questions about Maxie's romantic intentions lead to a heart-to-heart conversation about love and commitment. Meanwhile, Spinelli unexpectedly finds himself in Tracy's confidence, sharing a candid moment that could have far-reaching implications for both of them.

As Dex grapples with the ghosts of his past and the uncertainty of his future, and Spinelli and Maxie navigate the complexities of their relationship, the stage is set for a dramatic and unforgettable episode of General Hospital. Will Dex heed the warnings and forge a new path, or will his past come back to haunt him? Can Spinelli and Maxie find common ground and move forward together? Tune in to General Hospital to find out, as the residents of Port Charles face their fears and embrace their destinies.

