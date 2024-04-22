General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina Unravel Ava's Deception?

In the latest episode of General Hospital, airing Monday, April 22, the residents of Port Charles find themselves entangled in a web of deceit and emotional turmoil. As Brook Lynn's bachelorette party and bridal shower festivities kick off, unexpected alliances form, secrets unravel, and loyalties are put to the test.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere, Lois sets the stage for Brook Lynn's special day, but the joyous occasion takes a dramatic turn when Maxie and Willow engage in a conversation that could change the course of their futures. Meanwhile, Drew seizes the opportunity to catch up with Willow, offering her updates on recent events and sparking a potentially pivotal moment between them.

However, the festivities are overshadowed by Nina's shocking revelation about Ava's duplicity. Nina's deal with Jason takes an unexpected twist when she realizes that Ava has been manipulating her all along. Fueled by betrayal and anger, Nina confronts Ava in a tense showdown, demanding answers and refusing to be deceived any longer.

As tensions escalate, Sonny presents Carly with damning evidence against Jason, igniting a fiery confrontation that threatens to fracture their relationship. Carly's unwavering loyalty to Jason deepens the divide between her and Sonny, while Jason's attempt to reconcile with Sam only adds fuel to the fire. Sam's anger at Jason's actions reaches a boiling point, leading to a heart-wrenching exchange that could have far-reaching consequences for them and their son, Danny.

As secrets unravel and alliances shift, the residents of Port Charles find themselves on a collision course with destiny. With Nina determined to uncover the truth about Ava's deception and Jason struggling to mend his fractured relationships, the stage is set for a gripping episode filled with betrayal, redemption, and the enduring bonds of family. Tune in to General Hospital on Monday for an episode that promises to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

