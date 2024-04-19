General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Forgive Dex?

In the latest General Hospital episode on Friday, April 19, the residents of Port Charles find themselves embroiled in a web of secrets and betrayals. With Lois Cerullo dropping hints and Josslyn Jacks shedding tears, the stage is set for a dramatic confrontation between loyalty and betrayal.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Amidst preparations for Brook Lynn's bachelorette party and Dante's efforts to arrange a bachelor bash for Harrison Chase, tensions simmer at the PCPD as Josslyn implores Anna to protect Dex from Sonny's wrath. With Dex's decision to join the police force exacerbating Sonny's fury, Anna finds herself torn between duty and compassion, setting in motion a chain of events with far-reaching consequences.

As Anna grapples with the weight of her decisions, Sonny's rage reaches a boiling point, prompting him to take drastic action against those he perceives as traitors. Meanwhile, Nina's attempt to sell her share of the Metro Court to Jason in hopes of reuniting with Sonny backfires spectacularly, setting the stage for a clash of wills between former allies turned adversaries.

In a surprising turn of events, Jason stuns Carly with a generous gift, forcing her to confront the complexities of their relationship and the sacrifices he's willing to make on her behalf. As old wounds resurface and loyalties are tested, the residents of Port Charles find themselves at a crossroads, where the choices they make will have far-reaching repercussions.

As the drama unfolds on General Hospital, viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with secrets, betrayals, and unexpected alliances shaping the fate of their favorite characters. With Sonny's confrontation looming on the horizon and tensions escalating to new heights, the stage is set for a showdown that will leave Port Charles forever changed.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Handle The Fallout As Spencer reveals About The Recent Events