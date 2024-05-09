General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Confront Ava with Kiki's Tragic Demise?

In the forthcoming episode of General Hospital, airing on Thursday, May 9, tensions simmer in Port Charles, Blaze's musical ambitions clash with Natalia's vision for her brother's involvement. Meanwhile, Jordan shares promising news about the waterfront project with Laura, but Sonny's charitable intentions may sow seeds of discord. Elsewhere, Sam seeks reassurance from Jason regarding their son's safety, leading to a tense exchange filled with uncertainty.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

As the day unfolds, Sonny's interactions leave Ava feeling slighted and deeply wounded. His mention of Kiki's tragic demise stirs up long-buried pain, igniting a fiery confrontation between the two. Meanwhile, Natalia's eagerness to be included in Brook Lynn and Chase's wedding festivities hints at potential developments in her relationship with Sonny.

On the other hand, Finn's attempt to intervene in Gregory's plans for the rehearsal dinner sparks a heated confrontation, dredging up painful memories and past mistakes.

As the residents of Port Charles grapple with their own personal demons and fractured relationships, the stage is set for explosive confrontations and unforeseen alliances. Will Sonny's confrontation with Ava lead to reconciliation or further estrangement? Can Sam and Jason find common ground amidst their fears for their son's safety? Tune in to General Hospital on Thursday, May 9th, for an episode filled with gripping drama and emotional turmoil.

