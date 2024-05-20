Srikanth Box Office India 2nd Weekend: Rajkummar Rao starrer holds the fortress; Crosses 25 crores in 10 days
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others is a success and is on course for a Rs 40 crore plus domestic finish.
-
Srikanth had a strong second weekend at the Indian box office as it netted over Rs 8 crores
-
Srikanth's cume after 10 days stands at Rs 26 crores nett
-
Srikanth plays at a theatre near you
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others had a very good second weekend at the box office as it netted around Rs 8.30 crores. The drop from weekend one is just 30 percent and that is incredible. The 10 day cume for the film stands at around Rs 26 crores and from here, crossing Rs 40 crores is a foregone conclusion for the Rajkummar Rao starrer and it can perhaps even breach Rs 50 crores.
Srikanth Held Exceptionally Over The Second Weekend; Added Rs 8.30 Crores
Srikanth jumped on second Friday from first Thursday and then further grew by 75 percent on Saturday. The film's best performance came on Sunday where it registered another 40 percent growth to nett around Rs 3.90 crores. Films that grow by even 15 percent from Saturday on Sunday are considered to be doing good and here, the movie has grown by 40 percent and that's where its victory lies. It is probable that the higher than conventional 2nd Sunday number is because of elections in Maharashtra on Monday resulting in a holiday, and the fact that the movie also doing well in the state.
Srikanth Looks To Have A 20x Opening Day Multiplier At The Indian Box Office
Srikanth is looking to end up with lifetime collections, around 20 times higher than the opening day number. It is set to join the elite club of 2024 releases that managed to show long theatrical legs, namely Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Laapataa Ladies and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under
|Day
|India Nett Collections
|1
|Rs 2.25 crores
|2
|Rs 4.15 crores
|3
|Rs 5.25 crores
|4
|Rs 1.65 crores
|5
|Rs 1.50 crores
|6
|Rs 1.50 crores
|7
|Rs 1.40 crores
|8
|Rs 1.60 crores
|9
|Rs 2.80 crores
|10
|Rs 3.90 crores
|Total
|Rs 26 crores nett in 10 days
Watch the Srikanth Trailer
About Srikanth
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.
Srikanth In Theatres
Srikanth plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications.
Have you watched Srikanth yet?
ALSO READ: Srikanth Box Office 2nd Saturday: Rajkummar Rao film grows by 75 percent; Netts 2.80 crore, crosses 20 crores