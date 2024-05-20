Srikanth Box Office India 2nd Weekend: Rajkummar Rao starrer holds the fortress; Crosses 25 crores in 10 days

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others had a very good second weekend at the box office as it netted around Rs 8.30 crores. The drop from weekend one is just 30 percent and that is incredible. The 10 day cume for the film stands at around Rs 26 crores and from here, crossing Rs 40 crores is a foregone conclusion for the Rajkummar Rao starrer and it can perhaps even breach Rs 50 crores.

Srikanth Held Exceptionally Over The Second Weekend; Added Rs 8.30 Crores

Srikanth jumped on second Friday from first Thursday and then further grew by 75 percent on Saturday. The film's best performance came on Sunday where it registered another 40 percent growth to nett around Rs 3.90 crores. Films that grow by even 15 percent from Saturday on Sunday are considered to be doing good and here, the movie has grown by 40 percent and that's where its victory lies. It is probable that the higher than conventional 2nd Sunday number is because of elections in Maharashtra on Monday resulting in a holiday, and the fact that the movie also doing well in the state.

Srikanth Looks To Have A 20x Opening Day Multiplier At The Indian Box Office

Srikanth is looking to end up with lifetime collections, around 20 times higher than the opening day number. It is set to join the elite club of 2024 releases that managed to show long theatrical legs, namely Madgaon Express, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Laapataa Ladies and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

The Day Wise Nett India Business Of Srikanth Is As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crores 2 Rs 4.15 crores 3 Rs 5.25 crores 4 Rs 1.65 crores 5 Rs 1.50 crores 6 Rs 1.50 crores 7 Rs 1.40 crores 8 Rs 1.60 crores 9 Rs 2.80 crores 10 Rs 3.90 crores Total Rs 26 crores nett in 10 days

Watch the Srikanth Trailer

About Srikanth

Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Education System and Business System in India. He made sure that the differently-abled are not looked down upon, in any way.

