B.I dances in a laid-back neighborhood in high-energy music video for Tasty; WATCH

B.I is diving into the May comeback wave with style! His latest release, the music video for Tasty, is filled with irresistible laid-back summer vibes that you can't help but groove to. Known to many as Kim Hanbin, born on October 22, 1996, he's not just a talented South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer, but also a beloved K-pop figure. With his energetic comeback single Tasty, he's once again capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.

B.I drops Tasty

At noon on May 20th, KST, 8:30 AM IST B.I unveiled his vibrant and summer-ready comeback track, Tasty. Described as a raw and powerful hip-hop song, it brims with confidence, following a bold man's pursuit of the girl he admires. What makes this release even more exciting is its collaboration with American producer Malibu Babie, known for crafting hits for renowned artists like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

In the music video, B.I and his crew exude a laid-back vibe as they hang out in a quaint neighborhood, dancing and chilling. The warm tones of the video add to the energetic and joyful atmosphere, creating an overall aesthetic that is both fun and captivating to watch.

B.I made a memorable debut performance of Tasty at his HYPE UP concert in Seoul held on May 17th and 18th. This marked the first live performance of the song, thrilling fans in attendance. Meanwhile, Tasty serves as B.I's inaugural single release in half a year, following his global EP Love or Loved Part. 2 from November last year. Additionally, it stands as his first release of the year, setting the stage for an exciting musical journey ahead.

More about B.I

B.I rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean boy band iKon, debuting under YG Entertainment in September 2015. However, on June 12, 2019, he parted ways with the group amidst controversy. Throughout his tenure with iKon, he played a pivotal role in the production and songwriting of their music, earning sole credit as the record producer for all of the group's releases. Notably, his contributions to iKon's second studio album, Return, particularly the lead single Love Scenario, garnered him the esteemed Songwriter of the Year award at the 2018 Melon Music Awards.

In 2021, B.I made his solo debut under his self-founded label, 131, with the release of the charity single album Midnight Blue (Love Streaming) and the full-length charity studio album Waterfall. Following this, he continued to make waves with the release of Cosmos, the first installment of his second studio album, which dropped in November 2021.

In 2022, he embarked on his global album project titled Love or Loved, kicking off with the single BTBT in May. The song quickly gained traction, becoming a major hit thanks to a viral dance challenge that took social media by storm. Its catchy vibe and infectious energy captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, solidifying B.I's position as a rising solo artist.

