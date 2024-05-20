Box Office: Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes tops 100m domestic; Crosses 200 million worldwide in 2nd weekend

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan among others, had a strong hold at the box office in the second weekend. The film collected around 26 million dollars domestically and an additional around 40 million dollars from international circuits. The collections of the ape film after the 2nd weekend stand at a vicinity of 240 million dollars and the movie is now well poised for a 400 million dollar finish.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Topped The Global Box Office For 2nd Consecutive Week

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes topped the global weekend for the 2nd consecutive week. Domestically, it was outperformed by IF in its first week but it led internationally by a 2x margin. The second week drop is just around 50 percent and that is great since the drop was expected to be higher, based on the initial word of mouth.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Breached 100 Million Dollars Domestically

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes also breached the 100 million dollar mark domestically, making it the first film of the summer to accomplish this feat. The movie will also zoom past 150 million dollars domestically and perhaps end up doing around 160 million dollars. It will fall slightly short of Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes but go past War For The Planet Of The Apes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The Global Collections Of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Bring Optimism

The global result is more than just acceptable because Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes released 7 years after the last Planet Of The Apes film, which is a long gap for any franchise film. The new ape movie also had a new protagonist and an entirely different cast and for it to still be in contention to top 400 million dollars is a feat, although that would mean it becoming the lowest grossing movie of the franchise since the reboot in 2011.

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

About Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The story of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues years after Caesar's death. The apes have split into numerous clans. Noa (Owen Teague) is part of the Eagle Clan. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is the leader of a rogue clan, who twists Caesar's teachings. Caesar was never against humans but Proximus Caesar asks all the apes to never trust humans, and Noa happens to overhear it.

In a series of events, Proximus Caesar burns down Noa's village and takes a number of apes from the Eagle Clan along with him. Noa, after gaining consciousness, sets out to search for other apes from his clan. He meets Raka, who introduces him to the actual teachings of Caesar. He also tells Noa that Caesar was actually brought up by a human. While Noa is not entirely convinced, an incident changes his views about the humans, for the better. Noa, along with Raka and a human, Mae (Freya Allan), goes about finding Proximus' clan.

The story that follows, shows how Noa re-establishes the Eagle Clan. Also, we know more about the truths and agendas of humans.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes In Theatres

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

ALSO READ: Every Movie You Need To Watch To Understand Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes