Shruti Haasan shares UNSEEN childhood PIC with dad Kamal Haasan and mom Sarika; her cute smile is unmissable

It is no secret that the talented pan-India actor, Shruti Haasan shares a very close bond with her family. She openly embraces the opportunities to offer glimpses of her family by sharing pictures on her social media.

Whether it is Father Kamal Haasan's birthday or New Year, the Luck actor loves to grab opportunities to spend family time with her loved ones. On a related note, Shruti shared a sweet family picture on her Instagram story on May 19. Read the complete story to know more.

Shruti Haasan shares adorable family picture

Yesterday, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress reposted a family picture on her Instagram story featuring her father Kamal Haasan, and mother Sarika.

Check out the adorable picture below!

That's such a cute nostalgic picture, isn't it?

The picture features Kamal Haasan, his then-wife, and yesteryear actress Sarika with Shruti Haasan. The beautiful photo was shared by an Instagram user named Yogeshwari Yogi with the caption,'' I found this in my dad's cabinet, and it seems to be original''.

The picture was probably taken in Paramakudi which happens to be the Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu actor's hometown. We can see the beautiful family posing for the camera with bright smiles on their faces. The picture shows, Shruti in a protective embrace in her father’s arms while her mother Sarika stands beside her. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It's interesting how Shruti and Sarika look like exact replicas of one another. Shruti has indeed grown up to look exactly how her mother looked in her youth.

While Sarika looks stunning in a traditional beige saree, paired with some gold pieces of jewelry, Shruti looked cute clad in a mustard yellow traditional skirt and top combo. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan can be seen wearing a simple shirt and paired that with what appears to be a mundu or dhoti.

Shruti and Kamal Haasan on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Papanasam actor is busy juggling between some really exciting projects in the pipeline. He is currently in between shoots for Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life alongside STR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and many more in key roles.

Apart from that Haasan will be seen next in the highly awaited film Indian 2 and is also set to make an appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

Talking about Shruti Haasan, the actor has two films in the pipeline. The first one was Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Other than that, the actor will also be seen in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh.

ALSO READ: Devara first song Fear OUT: Jr NTR x Anirudh deliver electrifying track set with action-packed sequences