General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny's Conflict with Jason Escalate?

In the latest General Hospital episode airing on April 24, Thursday, Trina extends a helping hand to Laura by offering to babysit Ace, leading to Ava's suspicions about Trina's motives. Meanwhile, Molly shares concerning news with TJ about Kristina's defense of Sonny, prompting worries about the impact on their unborn child.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

As Carly confronts Kristina about Sonny's actions, Drew and Nina engage in flirtatious banter, hinting at underlying tensions. Amidst these developments, Jason confronts Sonny, setting the stage for a potentially explosive showdown.

Kristina's unwavering support for Sonny puts strain on her relationships, leading to clashes with both Carly and Ava. Meanwhile, Drew's attempt to intervene on Nina's behalf adds another layer of complexity to their dynamic. As tensions mount, Jason confronts Sonny about the repercussions of his actions, sparking a heated exchange between the longtime allies. With emotions running high and loyalties tested, the stage is set for a dramatic escalation in Sonny and Jason's feud.

As General Hospital unfolds, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the fallout from Sonny and Jason's confrontation. With unexpected twists and turns on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher for Port Charles' residents. Will Sonny and Jason find common ground, or will their conflict spiral out of control? Tune in to General Hospital to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga.

