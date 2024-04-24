General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn and Dex Face the Consequences?

In Wednesday's General Hospital episode airing on April 24, Jordan Ashford finds herself in a flirty exchange with Drew Cain, leading to a confession that could change their dynamic. Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks opens up to Jason Morgan about a regretful action, sparking concern about potential repercussions. As tensions rise between Josslyn and Kristina Corinthos-Davis, Sam McCall voices concerns about Danny's rebellious behavior. Elsewhere, Dex faces the harsh reality of his past as Anna Devane challenges him to reconsider his future with the PCPD.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Josslyn's confession to Jason about her involvement with Dex's actions prompts concern over potential fallout. Kristina seeks solace from Molly as tensions escalate, while Sam vents frustrations to Dante about Jason's influence on Danny.

Dex grapples with doubts about his place in law enforcement, while Finn and Chase confront a medical crisis involving Gregory Chase's worsening ALS. Brook Lynn shares alarming news with Lois and Tracy, hinting at complications for Chase and their upcoming wedding.

As Wednesday's episode unfolds, viewers can expect gripping drama and emotional turmoil as characters face the consequences of their actions. Will Josslyn and Dex confront the fallout from their choices, and can the residents of Port Charles overcome the challenges ahead? Tune in to General Hospital for the latest developments as tensions mount and secrets unravel in Port Charles.

