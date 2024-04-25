Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 Convictions Have Been Overturned? Here's What We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 case conviction has been turned as off today. The Hollywood Producer was previously accused of and then charged guilty of two sexual crimes in 2020.

The producer was also charged with sexual crimes in a courtroom in California in 2022. Weinstein still has to stay in jail until he sees his sentence through even after his attorney managed to overturn the conviction. This is all you need to know about Harvey Weinstein’s case.

New development in Harvey Weinstein’s case

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual acts in the first degree and rape in the third degree in 2020. He is a famous American filmmaker and co-founder of the entertainment company Miramax. Weinstein was sentenced to prison for 23 years back in 2020. His attorney Arthur Aidala has now managed to turn the case in Harvey’s favor. Associated Press reports that Aidala argued that his client’s case wasn’t fairly litigated by Judge James Burke. The lawyer also argued that Harvey’s character was put on trial and not the evidence.

This argument has managed to overturn the conviction. Weinstein was accused of performing oral sex on a woman without her consent in 2006 and raping another in 2013.

Harvey Weinstein’s 2022 criminal charges

Weinstein will stay in jail even after the new development in his case. The film producer was also charged with sex crimes in 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years behind the bar after he was charged with one count of forced oral copulation, one count of forcible rape, and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Weinstein has been accused of assault and inappropriate behavior by 87 victims to date. Some of the famous names to do so have been Salma Hayek and Lupita Nyong'o. Ryan Gosling addressed the matter by posting on X where he called Weinstein an “emblematic of a system problem.”

The skeletons in Harvey Weinstein's closet came out when the victims in the world were speaking up due to the #MeToo Movement. Even though the film producer has earned a chance for retrial after the recent development, no details about a retrial for the 2020 charges have been revealed.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same

