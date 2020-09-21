EXCLUSIVE: Payal Ghosh on filing an FIR against Anurag Kashyap: It is not about now; I wanted to speak before

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Payal Ghosh has elaborated on the incident where Anurag Kashyap allegedly forced himself on her and opened up on filing an FIR and asking for security. Read.

Actress Payal Ghosh recently made accusations against Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. In a video interview, she opened up on the incident and alleged that Anurag forced her during one of their meetings and also tagged the Prime Minister and PMO stating that she is aware that her life could be in danger because of all this. Kashyap reacted to the allegations the same night and called it 'baseless'. He even slammed Payal for dragging other women in it. Now, speaking to Pinkvilla, Payal has elaborated on the incident and opened up on filing and FIR an asking for security. Over to her:

We read your tweets and your interview on what perhaps you alleged happened. Would you like to tell us in detail about that incident?

First, I went to meet him because he was my FB friend. My manager used to handle my FB because I used to hardly interact with anyone. So, he took the appointment on my behalf and we went to his office in Aram Nagar 2. First day, he called me inside his office and made my manager sit outside. He made me sit opposite him on the chair. He was shooting for Bombay Velvet, I think, at that time and while I was seated he was glancing at me and talking to someone else about work. I found it weird but did not take it seriously because it was a flirtatious glance that he was giving. Then, he went out and next day, or in 2-3 days, he called me and asked me to come to his place. He cooked food for me and served me. He was talking about his struggles and achievement, he was discussing other things. It was evening so I told him I will leave and meet him some other day. Within 2-3 days, he again called me, he was drinking and smoking something which was not cigarette, but I don't know what it was. He took me to his library, where he had a collection of cassettes.

Suddenly, he started pulling me towards him and his bottom was missing. I was literally uncomfortable and embarrassed and did not know how to react. I know he is the director and I was there for work, people also say so many things about the industry, so I was trying to find ways to get out and told him I am not in the mood and I will come back. He was telling me how he has slept with more than 200 girls and was trying to push himself inside me. I pleaded him to let me go and told him I am not mentally ready for this and that I will return. Then he let me go. From that day, I never worked with him. That day I decided that I will never work with him. How could he do it with someone he did not even know? I had only gone to meet a director so that if he thinks I fit any role, he can recommend me.

You named a few women in your tweet but many women who worked with Anurag have come forward to support him. What do you have to say?

Obviously, they will support him because they expect him to give them more work later on. I expected this. He is more influential in Bollywood and everybody knows how it works. My friends will also feel scared to speak on this as they fear they won't get work if they speak in favour of me. Look, everybody knows what kind of a person he is. These girls who are supporting him also know what I am saying is right. It is his pattern. The names of the girls I took, how would they come in my mind if he hadn't told me. It is him who told me that, not me. Whatever he told me, I have said exactly that. He was telling me all of that with pride.

Reports suggest you will be filing an FIR too on the same?

I will be filing an FIR today. So many people told me that they are influential people and they can harm me, so I will be filing an FIR and will also ask for security. My dad is scared and wanted me to go to Hyderabad, but why should I leave my home?

Why did you delete the tweets you claimed to have made during the #MeToo movement wave?

I made some tweets and posted on FB too about the incident during the Me Too wave, but then my brother and manager asked me to remove it and not post about it. Despite that, several times I posted but they again made me delete it. It was haunting me, but I was not getting any kind of support from anyone as they feared my career will be over. I was never encouraged to reveal this but one of my friends from Telugu industry encouraged me to open up and unmask them. If you say, then people would know what kind of person he is. So, without telling anyone, I gave the said interview. Before concluding, there are many who are questioning the timing of this allegation. Of course, no doubt women should be heard but what do you have to tell them? How am I related to all the Twitter wars? It is a coincidence. I did not have any agenda in mind. I said what I had to say even before but this time I said it because I found support. It is not about now, before also I tried to say but I was forced to delete those tweets.

