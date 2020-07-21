EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi breaks silence on #MeToo allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput; watch video

'It never affected our relationship', Sanjana addresses as she goes on to reveal how Sushant reacted to the entire #MeToo episode and why nobody believed them, despite their clarifications.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has possibly left an unimaginable void in the industry. But it has also left all of us with some pertinent questions. A few years ago, when Sushant was shooting for Dil Bechara, there were several stories naming him in the #MeToo movement and accusing him of misbehaving with his co-star and debutante heroine Sanjana Sanghi. With three days left to the digital release of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, we caught up with Sanjana and addressed the issue straight up.

Sanjana shares, "Everyone thinks only Sushant was the one troubled there. But I was equally troubled. We knew our truth - I know what he meant to me, he knew what he meant to me and that's what matters. We were on set shooting everyday. When one or two articles come, then you don't pay heed to it and let it pass. But when it becomes rampant, and there are articles which are baseless, I have no respect for them or the people writing them or the ones believing them."

She alleges that the whole issue was concocted and none of the things mentioned were true. She confidently tells us that this episode never affected the friendship they shared with each other. "Now, when people will see both of us, they will know our truth. Nothing changed between us because there was nothing. All that happened was how should we make them believe the truth? Imagine how sad the state of affairs is for two people who actually adore each other to have to sit back and prove this." She further reminisces the whole incident and asserts, "He asked me, 'Should I put out these chats?' I was like, 'Go for it, maybe that would help.' He then put it out but people still refused to believe us. Then, I came out and spoke about it. The girl who has supposedly accused the boy is giving a clarification and even that doesn't work. That makes sit up and think, 'What kind of a society are we living in?Are we just willing to believe a certain reality? Why can't people accept that we really like each other and are working together to make a beautiful film.'. I was too young and inexperienced to cope with it."

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist reveals late actor suffered from bipolar disorder? Latest reports suggest

After his death when the whole scandal was brought back in news, a particular section of the Twitterati and social media population targeted her for taking a few weeks to come out with the truth. We asked her the same, and she even didn't dodge the question. She reveals, "They hurt me because they've troubled me in the past and it reminds me of a time that was uncomfortable. They see it as time but they don't know our reality. If you are waiting for lies to be clarified, I don't want to perpetuate that culture. I don't want to feel that there's a need to talk about every rumour that is out. So I didn't take time with the truth. I need not have clarfiied anything in the first place because nothing happened. He was the greatest co-star one could have and I have every ounce of love and respect for Sushant as he did for me."

Reiterating that nothing of the sort happened during the entire filming, the 23-year-old actress reasons, "If something had happened, we wouldn't have gone ahead with our Paris schedule, finished our film, dubbed for it. It wouldn't have been like this. I urge people to only believe the truth, though that's not fed to them and it's sad."

Watch the video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×