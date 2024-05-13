7 Song Kang Ho movies that you just can’t skip; Memories of Murder, Parasite, Broker, and more

Discover the remarkable career of South Korean actor Song Kang Ho with his top nine movies. Renowned for his captivating performances in acclaimed films like Parasite, The Host, and Snowpiercer; Song Kang Ho has risen to national prominence with a series of critically acclaimed roles, earning numerous accolades, including Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for Broker and recognition as one of the greatest actors of the 21st century.

From his humble beginnings to international acclaim, delve into the journey of this extraordinary actor whose versatility and skills have captivated audiences worldwide.

7 Song Kang Ho movies that are must-watch

1. Memories of Murder

Cast: Kim Sang Kyung, Song Kang Ho

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 131 minutes

Release Date: May 2, 2003

Memories of Murder is a gripping South Korean neo-noir crime thriller directed by Bong Joon Ho. Released in 2003, it follows detectives Park Doo Man (played by Song Kang Ho) and Seo Tae Yoon (played by Kim Sang Kyung) as they investigate a series of rapes and murders in Hwaseong in the late 1980s.

The film explores the challenges faced by the detectives, including improper evidence collection and the lack of forensic technology, while they pursue a relentless and elusive killer.

2. Secret Sunshine

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Song Kang Ho

Director: Lee Chang Dong

Runtime: 142 minutes

Release Date: May 17, 2007

Secret Sunshine follows Lee Shin Ae (played by Jeon Do Yeon) as she navigates grief, faith, and madness after the death of her husband. The film explores Shin-ae's interactions with the community of Miryang, including a local mechanic named Kim Jong Chan (played by Song Kang Ho), as she grapples with tragedy and attempts to find solace in religion. Jeon Do Yeon's performance earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

3. Howling

Cast: Lee Na Young, Song Kang Ho

Director: Yoo Ha

Runtime: 114 minutes

Release Date: February 9, 2012

Howling is a gripping action thriller directed by Yoo Ha. Released in 2012, it follows two detectives, Jo Sang Gil (played by Song Kang Ho) and Cha Eun Young (played by Lee Na Young) as they investigate a series of brutal serial killings.

As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a web of corruption and deceit within the police force, leading to a thrilling showdown to apprehend the killer. With intense performances and a riveting plot, Howling keeps viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

4. A Taxi Driver

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Thomas Kretschmann, Yoo Hae Jin, Ryu Jun Yeol

Director: Jang Hoon

Runtime: 137 minutes

Release Date: 2 August, 2017

A Taxi Driver is a riveting historical action drama that follows the unexpected journey of a Seoul taxi driver who finds himself thrust into the heart of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

Directed by Jang Hoon and featuring a stellar performance by Song Kang Ho, the film captivates audiences with its gripping narrative based on real-life events. As the taxi driver and a German journalist navigate through the turmoil of civil unrest, their unlikely bond forms the emotional core of this compelling tale.

5. Parasite

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Lee Sun Kyun, Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Jang Hye Jin

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Runtime: 132 minutes

Release Date: 30 May, 2019

Parasite is a cinematic masterpiece that delves deep into the intricate layers of a class divide with dark comedy and thrilling suspense. Bong Joon Ho's direction and screenplay, combined with outstanding performances from the ensemble cast, create a captivating narrative that challenges societal norms.

As the poor Kim family infiltrates the lives of the wealthy Parks, the film explores themes of greed, deception, and the consequences of social inequality. With its unprecedented success and groundbreaking achievements, Parasite has left an indelible mark on the world of Korean cinema.

6. Broker

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Gang Dong Won, Bae Doona, IU, Lee Joo Young

Director: Hirokazu Kore Eda

Runtime: 129 minutes

Release Date: June 9, 2022

Broker intricately weaves together the lives of individuals intertwined by the complex moral and ethical dilemmas surrounding baby boxes. Hirokazu Kore Eda's masterful direction brings forth a poignant narrative that navigates through themes of parenthood, responsibility, and the consequences of societal neglect.

Song Kang Ho delivers a compelling performance as Ha Sang Hyeon, capturing the internal conflicts of a man caught between compassion and greed. With stellar performances from the ensemble cast and a thought-provoking storyline, Broker invites viewers to contemplate the depths of human nature and the bonds that connect us all.

6. Coweb

Cast: Song Kang Ho, Im Soo Jung, Oh Jung Se, Jeon Yeo Been, Krystal Jung

Director: Kim Jee Won

Runtime: 135 minutes

Release Date: September 27, 2023

Cobweb intricately spins a web of storytelling, blending elements of black comedy and drama against the backdrop of 1970s Seoul. Director Kim Jee Woon crafts a mesmerizing narrative that delves into the complexities of filmmaking, obsession, and the pursuit of artistic perfection.

Song Kang Ho delivers a captivating performance as Kim Ki Yeol, a director consumed by his quest to reshape the ending of his film. Supported by a talented ensemble cast, including Im Soo Jung and Oh Jung Se, Cobweb invites audiences into a world where reality and fiction blur, leaving them entangled in its thought-provoking themes and visually stunning cinematography.

In conclusion, Song Kang Ho's movies offer a rich tapestry of storytelling, showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. From gripping crime thrillers like Memories of Murder to thought-provoking dramas such as Secret Sunshine and A Taxi Driver, Song Kang Ho's performances elevate each film to new heights.

His collaborations with visionary directors like Bong Joon Ho and Kim Jee Woon have resulted in cinematic masterpieces like Parasite and Cobweb, which have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. With his compelling portrayals and diverse range of roles, Song Kang Ho continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying his status as one of the most iconic actors of our time.

