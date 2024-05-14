All Of The Surprise Songs That Taylor Swift Played On Eras Tour So Far, From Tim McGraw To Alchemy

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a global phenomenon, yet she always keeps her fans on their toes with surprise performances, easter eggs and something for them to unravel. When the Shake It Off singer announced every concert would comprise two surprise songs, fans would wait for the revelation with batted breaths.

The tour kicked off on March 17, and the additional songs on that set were Mirrorball from Folklore and Tim McGraw from her self-titled debut album. The Maroon singer is currently on the European leg of the Eras Tour, which started in Paris on May 9.

Swift dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, and its songs have been charting on top ever since. Swifties can anticipate surprise songs from her latest bop album as well.

Since the tour has been ongoing for a while, it’s hard to keep track of the surprise songs she performed. But we’re here to jog your memories with a complete list—check it out!

The complete list of surprise songs on the Eras Tour

March 17 — Mirrorball and Tim McGraw

March 18 — State of Grace and This Is Me Trying

March 24 — Our Song and Snow on the Beach

March 25 — Cowboy Like Me with Marcus Mumford and White Horse

March 31 — Sad, Beautiful, Tragic and Ours

April 1 — Death by a Thousand Cuts and Clean

April 2 — Jump Then Fall and The Lucky One

April 13 — Speak Now and Treacherous

April 14 — The Great War with Aaron Dessner and You’re on Your Own, Kid

April 15 — Mad Woman with Aaron Dessner and Mean

April 21 — Wonderland and You’re Not Sorry

April 22 — A Place in This World and Today Was a Fairytale

April 23 — Begin Again and Cold as You

April 28 — The Other Side of the Door and Coney Island

April 29 — High Infidelity and Gorgeous

April 30— I Bet You Think About Me and How You Get the Girl

May 5 — Sparks Fly and Teardrops on My Guitar

May 6 — Out of the Woods and Fifteen

May 7 — Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve with Aaron Dessner and Mine

May 12. — Gold Rush and Come Back…Be Here

May 13 — Forever & Always and This Love

May 14 — Hey Stephen and The Best Day

May 19 — Should’ve Said No and Better Man

May 20 — Question…? and Invisible

May 21— I Think He Knows and Red

May 26 — Getaway Car with Jack Antonoff and Maroon

May 27 — Holy Ground and False God

May 28— Welcome to New York and Clean

June 2 — I Wish You Would and The Lakes

June 3 — You All Over Me with Maren Morris and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

June 4 — Hits Different and The Moment I Knew

June 9 — Haunted and I Almost Do

June 10 — All You Had to Do Was Stay and Breathe

June 16 — Mr. Perfectly Fine and The Last Time

June 17 — Seven with Aaron Dessner and The Story of Us

June 23 — Paper Rings and If This Was a Movie

June 24 — Dear John and Daylight

June 30 — I’m Only Me When I’m With You and Evermore

July 1 — Ivy with Aaron Dessner, I Miss You, I’m Sorry with Gracie Abrams and Call It What You Want

July 7 — Never Grow Up and When Emma Falls in Love

July 8 — Last Kiss and Dorothea

July 14 — Picture to Burn and Timeless

July 15 — Starlight and Back to December

July 22 — This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed

July 23 — Message in a Bottle and Tied Together With a Smile

July 28 — Right Where You Left Me and Castles Crumbling

July 29 — Stay Stay Stay and All of the Girls You Loved Before

Aug. 3 — I Can See You and Maroon

Aug. 4 — Our Song and You Are in Love

Aug. 5— Death by a Thousand Cuts and You’re on Your Own, Kid

Aug. 7 — Dress and Exile

Aug. 8 — I Know Places and King of My Heart

Aug. 9. — New Romantics and New Year’s Day

Aug. 24 — I Forgot That You Existed and Sweet Nothing

Aug. 25 — Tell Me Why and Snow on the Beach

Aug. 26 — Cornelia Street and You’re on Your Own, Kid

Aug. 27 — Afterglow and Maroon

Nov. 9 — The Very First Night and Labyrinth

Nov. 11 — Is It Over Now?/ Out of the Woods and End Game

Nov. 12 — Better Than Revenge and Slut!

Nov. 17 — Stay Beautiful and Suburban Legends

Nov. 19 — Dancing With Our Hands Tied and Bigger Than the Whole Sky

Nov. 20 — Me! and So It Goes

Nov. 24 — Now That We Don’t Talk and Innocent

Nov. 25 — Safe and Sound and Untouchable

Nov. 25 — Say Don’t Go, and It’s Time to Go

Feb. 7 — Dear Reader and Holy Ground

Feb. 8 — Eyes Open and Electric Touch

Feb. 9 — Superman and The Outside

Feb. 10 — Come In With The Rain and You’re on Your Own Kid

Feb. 16 — Red and You’re Losing Me

Feb. 17 — Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door and This Is Me Trying

Feb. 18 — Come Back Be Here/Daylight and Teardrops on My Guitar

Feb. 23 — How You Get the Girl and White Horse/Coney Island with Sabrina Carpenter

Feb. 24 — Should’ve Said No and New Year’s Day/Peace

Feb. 25 — Is It Over Now/I Wish You Would and Haunted/Exile

Feb. 26 — Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve/Ivy and Forever & Always/Maroon

March 2 — Long Story Short/The Story of Us and Clean/Evermore

March 3 — Mine/Starlight and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever/Dress

March 4 — Foolish One/Tell Me Why and This Love/Call It What You Want

March 7 — Death by a Thousand Cuts/Babe and Fifteen/You’re on Your Own, Kid

March 8 — Sparks Fly/Gold Rush and False God/Slut!

March 9 — Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me and Mirrorball/Epiphany

May 9 — Paris and Loml

May 10 — Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods and My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

May 11— Hey, Stephen and Maroon

May 12 — The Alchemy/Treacherous and Begin Again/Paris