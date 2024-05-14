All Of The Surprise Songs That Taylor Swift Played On Eras Tour So Far, From Tim McGraw To Alchemy
Taylor Swift's surprise songs at her tour has a separate fan base! Over the course of the tour the singer surprised fans with songs away from the set list on every show; see the list!
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a global phenomenon, yet she always keeps her fans on their toes with surprise performances, easter eggs and something for them to unravel. When the Shake It Off singer announced every concert would comprise two surprise songs, fans would wait for the revelation with batted breaths.
The tour kicked off on March 17, and the additional songs on that set were Mirrorball from Folklore and Tim McGraw from her self-titled debut album. The Maroon singer is currently on the European leg of the Eras Tour, which started in Paris on May 9.
Swift dropped her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, and its songs have been charting on top ever since. Swifties can anticipate surprise songs from her latest bop album as well.
Since the tour has been ongoing for a while, it’s hard to keep track of the surprise songs she performed. But we’re here to jog your memories with a complete list—check it out!
The complete list of surprise songs on the Eras Tour
March 17 — Mirrorball and Tim McGraw
March 18 — State of Grace and This Is Me Trying
March 24 — Our Song and Snow on the Beach
March 25 — Cowboy Like Me with Marcus Mumford and White Horse
March 31 — Sad, Beautiful, Tragic and Ours
April 1 — Death by a Thousand Cuts and Clean
April 2 — Jump Then Fall and The Lucky One
April 13 — Speak Now and Treacherous
April 14 — The Great War with Aaron Dessner and You’re on Your Own, Kid
April 15 — Mad Woman with Aaron Dessner and Mean
April 21 — Wonderland and You’re Not Sorry
April 22 — A Place in This World and Today Was a Fairytale
April 23 — Begin Again and Cold as You
April 28 — The Other Side of the Door and Coney Island
April 29 — High Infidelity and Gorgeous
April 30— I Bet You Think About Me and How You Get the Girl
May 5 — Sparks Fly and Teardrops on My Guitar
May 6 — Out of the Woods and Fifteen
May 7 — Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve with Aaron Dessner and Mine
May 12. — Gold Rush and Come Back…Be Here
May 13 — Forever & Always and This Love
May 14 — Hey Stephen and The Best Day
May 19 — Should’ve Said No and Better Man
May 20 — Question…? and Invisible
May 21— I Think He Knows and Red
May 26 — Getaway Car with Jack Antonoff and Maroon
May 27 — Holy Ground and False God
May 28— Welcome to New York and Clean
June 2 — I Wish You Would and The Lakes
June 3 — You All Over Me with Maren Morris and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
June 4 — Hits Different and The Moment I Knew
June 9 — Haunted and I Almost Do
June 10 — All You Had to Do Was Stay and Breathe
June 16 — Mr. Perfectly Fine and The Last Time
June 17 — Seven with Aaron Dessner and The Story of Us
June 23 — Paper Rings and If This Was a Movie
June 24 — Dear John and Daylight
June 30 — I’m Only Me When I’m With You and Evermore
July 1 — Ivy with Aaron Dessner, I Miss You, I’m Sorry with Gracie Abrams and Call It What You Want
July 7 — Never Grow Up and When Emma Falls in Love
July 8 — Last Kiss and Dorothea
July 14 — Picture to Burn and Timeless
July 15 — Starlight and Back to December
July 22 — This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed
July 23 — Message in a Bottle and Tied Together With a Smile
July 28 — Right Where You Left Me and Castles Crumbling
July 29 — Stay Stay Stay and All of the Girls You Loved Before
Aug. 3 — I Can See You and Maroon
Aug. 4 — Our Song and You Are in Love
Aug. 5— Death by a Thousand Cuts and You’re on Your Own, Kid
Aug. 7 — Dress and Exile
Aug. 8 — I Know Places and King of My Heart
Aug. 9. — New Romantics and New Year’s Day
Aug. 24 — I Forgot That You Existed and Sweet Nothing
Aug. 25 — Tell Me Why and Snow on the Beach
Aug. 26 — Cornelia Street and You’re on Your Own, Kid
Aug. 27 — Afterglow and Maroon
Nov. 9 — The Very First Night and Labyrinth
Nov. 11 — Is It Over Now?/ Out of the Woods and End Game
Nov. 12 — Better Than Revenge and Slut!
Nov. 17 — Stay Beautiful and Suburban Legends
Nov. 19 — Dancing With Our Hands Tied and Bigger Than the Whole Sky
Nov. 20 — Me! and So It Goes
Nov. 24 — Now That We Don’t Talk and Innocent
Nov. 25 — Safe and Sound and Untouchable
Nov. 25 — Say Don’t Go, and It’s Time to Go
Feb. 7 — Dear Reader and Holy Ground
Feb. 8 — Eyes Open and Electric Touch
Feb. 9 — Superman and The Outside
Feb. 10 — Come In With The Rain and You’re on Your Own Kid
Feb. 16 — Red and You’re Losing Me
Feb. 17 — Getaway Car/August/The Other Side of the Door and This Is Me Trying
Feb. 18 — Come Back Be Here/Daylight and Teardrops on My Guitar
Feb. 23 — How You Get the Girl and White Horse/Coney Island with Sabrina Carpenter
Feb. 24 — Should’ve Said No and New Year’s Day/Peace
Feb. 25 — Is It Over Now/I Wish You Would and Haunted/Exile
Feb. 26 — Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve/Ivy and Forever & Always/Maroon
March 2 — Long Story Short/The Story of Us and Clean/Evermore
March 3 — Mine/Starlight and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever/Dress
March 4 — Foolish One/Tell Me Why and This Love/Call It What You Want
March 7 — Death by a Thousand Cuts/Babe and Fifteen/You’re on Your Own, Kid
March 8 — Sparks Fly/Gold Rush and False God/Slut!
March 9 — Tim McGraw/Cowboy Like Me and Mirrorball/Epiphany
May 9 — Paris and Loml
May 10 — Is It Over Now?/Out of the Woods and My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
May 11— Hey, Stephen and Maroon
May 12 — The Alchemy/Treacherous and Begin Again/Paris