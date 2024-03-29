Has James Wan’s The Monkey Starring Theo James, Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, More Wrapped Production? Everything We Know About Stephen King Adaptation

Stephen King movies are as popular as pizza places in New York! Maybe combining both seems like a great option, as nothing goes better than some spicy pizza and a spooky horror film. As per sources, the horror film The Monkey, based on a Stephen King short story, recently finished filming

The cast of the film includes Theo James (renowned for The White Lotus) alongside Tatiana Maslany (from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (famous for The Lord of the Rings), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys), and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

Renowned horror director James Wan, known for his work on The Conjuring Universe and his involvement in the creation of both the Saw and Insidious franchises, is backing the film. Let's take a minute and explore more about the plot of the film.

What is the plot of the film?

In The Monkey, twin brothers Hal and Bill discover their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, sparking a series of gruesome deaths around them. The brothers toss the monkey aside and drift apart over the years. When the mysterious deaths resume, they reunite to destroy the monkey before it claims more lives. Theo James plays the twins in later years, with Christian Convery portraying them in their youth. James Wan's Atomic Monster produces the film, directed by Osgood Perkins from a screenplay he adapted. Additional producers include Michael Clear, Jason Cloth, Dave Caplan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson. Fred Berger, Peter Luo, Nancy Xu, and John Friedberg serve as executive producers.

Sales Success at Cannes for The Monkey

Black Bear International made significant deals for the film during last year's Cannes Film Festival, hinting at promising market interest in the upcoming horror thriller. Additionally, anticipation is growing for Osgood Perkins' latest project, Long Legs, starring Nicolas Cage and set for release this summer through Neon. The film's intriguing trailer has sparked considerable attention and online discussion, further heightening expectations for its debut.

