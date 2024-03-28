Cardi B Says She Is ‘Done with Arguing’; Ends Online Feuds and Calls for Face-to-Face Confrontation

Rapper Cardi B is renowned not only for her incredible rapping prowess and her candid, outgoing personality but also for her involvement in online conflicts and diss tracks. Notably, her well-publicized feud with Nicki Minaj is widely recognized. However, in recent news, Cardi B recently stated that she's done engaging in verbal conflicts with her adversaries through music and social media. Instead, she expressed a preference for addressing disputes face-to-face. Sharing her perspective on X Spaces recently, the Bronx-based rapper detailed her strategy for managing disagreements moving forward.

She said, “I’m done with bitches. I’m done with the arguing. If anybody want to see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now so if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and they can fight me. But I’m not going back and forth no more with no bitch on Instagram, on social media, on records, nothing.

“That shit been for six years already. And guess what? No matter if I’m right or wrong, I’ll always look like the villain. But y’all need to leave me alone. Leave me alone. I’m not even being cocky about my accomplishments. I can really shit if I wanted to,” the WAP singer added.

Cardi B is not a stranger to beef with other artists. Here's Why

Cardi B is no stranger to beefing with people. Recently, she traded shots with BIA over both sampling Missy Elliott's 1999 hit She's a Bitch. After BIA seemed dissatisfied with Cardi's use of the sample following her own, Cardi fired back, hinting at surprises in an upcoming song.

Moreover, Cardi seemingly 'fired shots' at long-standing rival Nicki Minaj in her Like What (Freestyle) released this month. Lines like "Everything you got, I had five years before" seemingly reference Bodak Yellow topping the charts long before Nicki's "Super Freaky Girl."

Another line goes, “First, that bitch hate me, then this bitch hate me. And somehow, they link up and they become friends, like, how? Bitch, pipe down.”

This tension between Cardi and Nicki dates back to their infamous altercation at New York Fashion Week in 2018, where Cardi reportedly threw her shoe at Nicki, leading to a public confrontation and Cardi leaving the event shoeless and with a visible injury.

Cardi B Opens Up about beef with Nicki Minaj and motherhood

Cardi explained why she started the fight with the 'Anaconda' rapper. She said they had issues for a while, despite trying to talk it out. Cardi also mentioned that she chose to stay with her daughter over making money on a tour. She felt upset by comments from someone without kids. Cardi defended her decision to fight at the party, saying it was the only chance she had to confront the rapper.

She added “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter. I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass fucking mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment?"

Cardi B further added, “So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”

The rapper is currently the mother of two, her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus, with her ex-husband and fellow rapper Offset. Cardi B and Offset first met in 2017 and tied the knot that same year. While Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020, they reconciled in October. However, their relationship status changed again in December 2023, when Cardi described herself as single, suggesting that they had parted ways.

