Hellboy: The Crooked Man First Trailer Launches Jack Kesy In Titular Role; Here's All We Know About The Movie So Far

Jack Kesy has been passed down the Hellboy torch!

The Hellboy: The Crooked Man trailer is out, and the first look of Kesy as the titular action hero is revealed. He will be the third actor to portray the character after Ron Perlman in Hellboy (2004), Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008), and David Harbour in the 2019 Hellboy reboot. Check out the trailer below…

Hellboy: The Crooked Man Trailer is out

The trailer opens with a scenic shot of the hills of Appalachia, but the voiceover suggests that the mysterious forest has something “haunted, evil and smells like death.” Hellboy is the ultimate defender of Earth against evil spirits and instantly senses the bad vibes of the hills. “Dark things call to dark things,” Kesy’s Hellboy says at one point.

The trailer proceeds to show a grotesque scene of a levitating girl getting bitten by snakes, bugs, and other disgusting creatures. The film is based on a comic book miniseries of the same name set in the 1950s.

Adeline Rudolph stars opposite Kesy as a rookie agent of the BPRD (the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense). She teams up with Hellboy to protect the people of Appalachia from a supernatural “crooked” being that is collecting souls to feed the devil.

Hellboy was declared a demon as an infant and was raised to be a protector by the BPRD against the less enlightened monsters. He teams up with the department on many of his paranormal ventures.

The cast of Hellboy: The Crooked Man

Apart from Kesy and Rudolph, the cast includes Joseph Marcell as Reverend Watts, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrel, Hannah Margetson as Cora Fisher, Leah McNamara as Effie Kolb, and Martin Bassindale as the Crooked Man, among others.

The franchise’s original creator, Mike Mignola, co-written the script with long-time collaborator Christopher Golden. The Crank director Brian Taylor has directed the film, which completed its shoot in Bulgaria from March to May 2023.

Over the years, the Hellboy franchise has dealt with long-form epic sagas and shorter stories. The last movie in the franchise was Davis Harbour’s Hellboy, which took the epic route and dabbled in the character's destiny and relation to mythical creatures. In contrast, the new film seems to be tackling a shorter story arc.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man will hit the theaters on November 14, 2024