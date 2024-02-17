Hilary Swank Introduces Her Twins To World In New Photo; Reveals Their Names

Hilary Swank, on Wednesday, revealed the names of her twin babies. Swank took to Instagram to share a picture of her children on the beach shore with their names, Aya and Ohm, spelled on the sand. The actress followed the announcement by informing the fans that she was joining a babycare foundation for better maternity care for women.

The Fatale actress partnered with the Healthy Baby Foundation, which she found out about during her research on perfect diapers for her babies. Swank joined the organization for its quickness in maternity care and safety for newborns. Swank released a statement while joining the foundation.

The statement read, “As a new mom, I’ve found my highest and most fulfilling purpose. Like any parent, I wanted the absolute best for my twins, and my research led me to HealthyBaby’s diapers.”

Statement Released By Hilary Swank

On her contribution to the Healthy Baby Foundation, Swank wrote, "Discovering a brand so profoundly dedicated to the developmental well-being of our little ones in such a thoughtful way has been a game-changer. I'm thrilled to partner with Shazi and HealthyBaby to contribute to a future where safety, the utmost care, and boundless possibilities are available for all parents and their babies." The actress will act as a Chief Innovation Officer, along with the CEO of the organization, Shazi Visram.

Addressing Swank's fans about the partnership, Visram also released a statement that read, "I believe that connected development during pregnancy and the early years is the biggest challenge and opportunity we as a world face. If we can empower families with the tools and knowledge to raise healthy, connected, and resilient babies, we are in a position to accomplish anything."

Adding further, "I'm over the moon to have a partner in Hilary. She is innovative, pure, powerful, and so kind. I feel privileged to have her on board as a partner and new mother who truly cares about every detail of quality and sustainability. She has big ideas and the voice for a new generation of parents," Visram said.

Hilary Swank on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The Oscar-winning actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, where Swank gifted an ABBA Gold Vinyl to Fallon. She revealed that it was for him to add to his vinyl collection.

During the conversation, Fallon asked the Alaska Daily actress about having two 10-month-olds around, to which she replied, "It's the best in the whole wide world. Yes, it's more joy, more fun and more exhausting. It's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious; it's the most extraordinary thing in the world." Hilary Swank will be seen in the upcoming Lions Gate movie, The Ordinary Angels. It is scheduled to be released on February 23, 2024.

