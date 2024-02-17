Billy Joel Releases Much-Awaited Music Video For Turn The Lights Back On; Pays Homage To His Past

2024 sees another original Billy Joel song coming out after 17 long years. The legend’s new ballad Turn The Lights Back On stole hearts when it was released on 1st February. Now, just a few hours ago, the music video for the song has also been released.

What to expect in the music video?

The music video is beautiful and nostalgic enough to make your voice choked with emotions. The video shows Joel playing the piano and singing the song throughout multiple decades of his life. It was possible due to Deep Voodoo’s phenomenal AI technology.

The music video begins with Billy Joel flipping a notebook and opening the page that contains the lyrics to his hit song Famous Last Words. Then he flips to a blank page and starts playing Turn The Lights Back On on the piano. Then we see a younger version of Joel playing the song and as the song progresses, different versions of Joel take the seat and play the song.

Why is the song so important for Joel fans?

Billy Joel has a huge and devoted fan following who simply adores his music. Since this is his first original song in 17 years, Turn The Lights Back On carries a lot of memories and emotions with it. Especially the music video, which has been directed by Freddy Wexler and Warren Fu, is a tribute to Joel’s glorious past as well as a way to look forward to the future.

The 74-year-old icon’s song has been produced by Freddy Wexler and the lyrics are by Joel himself, as well as Wayne Hector and Arthur Bacon. The historic song was played live by Billy Joel in this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony and received a standing ovation from the attendees. A video explaining how the song spent two years in the making before finally being out to the world was also played before his performance.

"The whole point of doing what I do was because it was so much fun to do when I first started. I kind of lost that after a while. Freddy got me to find the joy in it again," said Joel while reflecting on the son’s essence in an interview with the GRAMMY! Live From The Red Carpet show.

