How Did Christina Aguilera React To Meeting Drew Barrymore For The First Time? Singer Reveals

In the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Christina Aguilera reminisces about her initial encounter with Drew Barrymore, revealing that their paths first crossed over 25 years ago. At the time, Aguilera was a budding singer trying to make a name, recording her debut album in Los Angeles. Let's take a moment and find out how Christina Aguilera felt when she met Drew Barrymore the first time, as she opens up on the show and takes a trip memory down the lane.

Where did Aguilera and Barrymore meet for the first time?

Aguilera and Barrymore first crossed paths at the renowned restaurant, The Ivy, in Los Angeles over 25 years ago. Aguilera, a young and aspiring singer at the time, gathered the courage to approach Barrymore while she was dining at the restaurant. Despite her hesitation, Aguilera introduced herself as a fan and shared her excitement about recording her debut album. Barrymore's warm and kind response to her left a lasting impression on Aguilera, showcasing the true essence of genuine celebrity behavior, which otherwise is barely showcased in the tabloids.

“I get really shy, especially the more you respect someone you’re like; I can’t even you know make eye contact. I am the weirdest nerd about that kind of thing, too. But I did have the courage to get the nerve to go say hi to you one time,” Christina said on the show.

Drew replied, “I am so glad. That’s how people are supposed to behave.”

“But then we all have our walls and we get guarded and I think depending on what day or whatever, it was just so kind of you to be just so warm and you were like, ‘Good luck with that,’” Christina said. Watch the clip below to witness the duo chat about their first meeting. The duo had a fun chat on the show and the pictures reveal that they surely had a great time.