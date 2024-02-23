The stars from The Facts of Life had a heartwarming reunion to surprise Drew Barrymore on her 49th birthday. Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon, and Mindy Cohn visited The Drew Barrymore Show, bringing along a special gift - an authentic monogrammed bag filled with baked treats.

Barrymore, a big fan of the show, expressed her gratitude, saying it was a meaningful gift for everyone. She said, "Oh, my God, do you know what a gift this is for everyone? I mean, you are our life!"

She shared how The Facts of Life had a profound impact on her life, especially growing up in a non-traditional family setup, “I think for those of us who also didn’t grow up in a traditional mother-father or two-parent household — and I love my mom and my dad; I love our dynamic, wouldn't change a thing — but I saw myself with you guys because you were raising yourselves, you were raising each other, and Mrs. Garrett was, like, at the helm of that,"

She added, "It made more sense to the life I was living than any other environment. Television (was) a lot on heavy family and I didn’t relate and I didn’t identify, didn’t see myself there,"

She continued, "What I was learning was to be a strong, independent female who could take care of themselves and value female friendship and know that there was someone there who was watching out for them, Mrs. Garrett, you gave me a blueprint that made my life feel better to me in every sense of the word."

The show, which aired from 1979 to 1988, resonated with her because it depicted characters who were like family to each other, led by their housemother, Mrs. Garrett.

Set in a fictional all-girl boarding school in New York, the show stood out during a time when most TV shows focused on traditional family dynamics. For Barrymore, watching The Facts of Life taught her valuable lessons about independence, friendship, and self-reliance, thanks to the strong female characters like Mrs. Garrett.

The reunion with the cast members, including Kim Fields who played Tootie, brought back fond memories for Barrymore. She credited the show for providing a blueprint for her life and making her feel empowered as a woman.

This reunion marks another special moment in the history of The Facts of Life.

