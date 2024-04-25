How Did Lily Gladstone Come Onboard With Riley Keough For True Crime Drama Series Based On Reena Virk? Find Out

Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone join hands for the upcoming Hulu series based on a true crime. The show is titled Under the Bridge and will follow the murder investigation of Reena Virk. Speaking of her role in the show, Gladstone revealed that she will be portraying the character of a police officer, while Keough will take up the role of young Reena Virk.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, the Killers of the Flower Moon actress shared that she was hesitant to sign the film because of its dark plot and that she had just come out of the Oscar-nominated film.

What Did Lily Gladstone Say About Her Filming Day On Under The Bridge?

In conversation with People Magazine, Gladstone shared that she initially planned to opt out of the movie. The actress shared, "Initially, knowing that it was true crime, I kind of leaned away from it having just made Killers of the Flower Moon.”

She further added, "But then learning that Riley was attached, not just to act in it, but as a producer, that made me lean back in. Because I've been wanting to work with her forever. And I've wanted to work with her forever because she has those difficult conversations and she's such a compassionate person. She leverages her position in this world in a way not many people do, and I really respect that."

Speaking of what drew her to the story of the series, the Fancy Dance actress said, "Ultimately, when I met with Quinn and Samir, knowing that it was not just Under The Bridge [by Rebecca Godfrey] that was sourced, that there was a deep dive into the memoir written by Reena's father of what their family went through, of how they were treated by both the media represented by Rebecca and the police force represented by Cam, the way that Reena was not just dehumanized by the crime, but by the whole process of the trial to try and bring her some justice."

Why Did Riley Keough Felt The Story Of Reena Virk To Be Personal?

Keough felt the story of Virk to be personal because she has sisters who are nearly the age of Reena when she was killed. The way the victim was bullied and ultimately killed by her aquintances sent chills through Riley’s spine.

In an interview with the magazine, Presley’s daughter said, "I have sisters that are the same age that I'm very, very close to, so it totally hits close to home in that regard. The sort of things they go through, it's not dissimilar. It's obviously not this horrific, but the interactions, the bullying, all of that is very much still alive and well, and I think that it certainly hits home for me with regards to them."

New episodes of Under the Bridge will be released every Wednesday on Hulu.

