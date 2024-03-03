Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Has THIS Dream About Saturday Night Live; Find Out

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming Oscars, Lily Gladstone, the acclaimed actress known for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon, is sharing a personal aspiration that lies beyond the realm of cinema. In an exclusive interview for PEOPLE's annual Oscar portfolio, Gladstone, 37, revealed a dream she has long held: to one day host Saturday Night Live.

Hosting Saturday Night Live is surely seen as a big feat to achieve on television, and many renowned celebs in the past have hosted SNL, showcasing their artistic versatility and comedic prowess. For Lily Gladstone, this dream goes beyond mere ambition; it's a desire rooted in a love for comedy and a longing to connect with audiences on a broader scale.

In her interview with PEOPLE , Gladstone reflects on how hosting SNL has been a longstanding aspiration, akin to the childhood dream of winning an Oscar. While the latter may often be dismissed as a platitude, Gladstone's desire to grace the iconic SNL stage remains unwavering.

She shared, “That's been probably a dream that I've held on my own. It's like my parents — and I think it's just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it's like, 'Oh, you'll get an Oscar one day.' So it almost just becomes a platitude. But the thing that I've always wanted to do if I've had this moment is to host SNL."

Lily Gladstone became the first native American actress to get nominated for the Oscars

While Gladstone's dream of hosting SNL may still be on the horizon, she is already making waves in the film industry with her historic Oscar nomination. Nominated for Best Actress for her compelling performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone is the first Native American actress to receive such recognition. Her portrayal of Mollie, a member of the Osage Nation seeking justice for her family amidst the backdrop of the Oklahoma oil boom, has captivated audiences and critics alike.

In the lead-up to the Oscars, Gladstone expresses her excitement about the monumental night ahead. Beyond the glitz and glamor of the red carpet, she is eager to celebrate the impact of Killers of the Flower Moon and the opportunity to share this moment with her loved ones.

"I think just being there and absorbing the magnitude of how much of an impact this film has made. I'm so excited that I get to share this. I'm going to have a family. Family with me [and] family cheering from home,” Gladstone stated.

Meanwhile, as the countdown to the Oscars begins, Lily Gladstone's journey from aspiring actress to trailblazing nominee is a testament to the power of dreams and determination.

Speaking of the 96th Academy Awards, it will broadcast live on March 10, 2024, from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

