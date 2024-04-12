How Many Children Does Adam Levin Have? All To Know About His Kids With Behati Prinsloo

Nearly a year after American singer and musician Adam Levine and his wife model Behati Prinsloo gave birth to their third child, the couple revealed the baby’s gender. It’s a baby boy!

The lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, and sole continuous member of the pop rock band Maroon 5 and the Victoria’s Secret model are proud parents of three children now– Dusty Rose, Gio Grace, and their son.

For the first time, in November 2023, a year after their son’s birth, Prinsloo revealed that their third child was a boy while sharing her experience of giving birth on The Mother Daze podcast. A few months after their son was born, Levine told Ryan Seacrest "It's awesome. I embrace the chaos.”

He also mentioned how his kids are the biggest fans of his band. As he appeared on the radio show The Morning Mash Up on April 10, he said, “The cool thing about my kids is they’re obsessed with the band. They know every (song). It’s interesting to see because they know songs that I don’t even remember writing or singing.”

The couple seems to have always wanted a big family. While, in 2014, Levine jokingly mentioned he wanted “to have 100 kids,” Prinsloo, in a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, said, “You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told the outlet. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s marriage

Shortly after his relationship ended with another Victoria’s Secret model AnneVyalitsyna, Levine began dating Prinsloo in May 2012.

Though the couple briefly broke up a year later, their romance once again bloomed within two months. In the following year, the couple tied the knot in July 2014.

In Septemeber 2016, Rose was born and in 2018 Levine and Prinsloo were blessed with their second daughter Grace. Talking about Levine as a father, Prinsloo said in an interview with US Weekly earlier, “He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one. He’s a very hands-on dad. It’s awesome. I’m lucky.”

It Was Trouble In ‘Paradise’ for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

However, shortly after the couple announced their third pregnancy, their marriage hit a rough patch. Levine was accused of having an affair with Instagram model and singer Sumner Stroh which lasted a year.

Following which, in September 2022, Levine responded to the allegations and released a statement. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he said.

He added, “My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

