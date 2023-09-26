The Voice: Original judges, fresh coaches, and Usher's appearance

When a television show endures for as long as The Voice has, it's natural for changes to occur over time. Since its debut in 2011, this reality singing competition has been a stage for talented musicians across more than 20 seasons. While the contestants undoubtedly steal the spotlight, the judges play a crucial role in shaping each season's dynamics. They bring their unique personalities, experiences, and musical preferences to the table, making the selection of the coaching panel no small task.

The original judges of The Voice Season 1

Blake Shelton - A country music sensation. Christina Aguilera - A powerhouse pop singer. CeeLo Green - A renowned rapper and singer. Adam Levine - The lead vocalist of Maroon 5.

These four talented individuals remained with the show until Season 3, at which point Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green decided it was time to move on. However, they later made appearances on the show, delighting long-time viewers. In contrast, Adam Levine continued his coaching journey until Season 16, while Blake Shelton bid farewell in Season 23, marking the end of an era for The Voice. With all the original coaches gone, the show faced the challenge of adapting to their absence.

The evolution of The Voice

As reported by Wegotthiscovered, over the years, The Voice has seen a revolving door of coaches, each bringing their own flavor to the competition. Some notable coaches who have graced the spinning red chairs include Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, John Legend, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, and Usher. With each season, the coaching lineup evolves, adding to the anticipation and excitement for viewers.

Usher's impact on The Voice

Season 4 (2013) - Usher made his debut as a coach alongside Shakira, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton. His team reached the final, represented by the surprise runner-up, Michelle Chamuel. Season 6 (2014) - Usher returned to the coaching chair, and this time, he led his contestant, Josh Kaufman, to victory. Kaufman won the season, triumphing over two Blake Shelton finalists. Subsequent appearances - While Usher didn't continue as a full-time coach, he stayed connected to the show. He served as Adam Levine's Top 8 Advisor in Season 8 and acted as a Battle Advisor for John Legend in Season 17. Additionally, in Season 19, Usher returned as a Mega Mentor, providing valuable guidance during the Knockouts.

With Usher's continued involvement in the program, fans can't help but wonder if he'll grace 'The Voice' stage once again, perhaps even reclaiming a coaching role.

