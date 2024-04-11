Adam Levine's Kids Are ‘Obsessed’ With His Band; Know Which Of His Children Singer Calls A Maroon 5 'Historian'

People are known to not just admire but actually be obsessed with the voice of Adam Levine. However, when it comes to being a fan of his work, his children seem to be no less than the diehards.

Read and know what the musician has to say about his kids being “obsessed” with Maroon 5.

Adam Levine about his kids

The world around you seems to have new meaning when you hear the tracks of Maroon 5. It is not just a feeling of love, but the tracks even make you feel fresh, especially when you listen to them during a heavy workout session.

The singer of the aforementioned pop band, recently spoke a little about his kids, who dig the music and his work, while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up.

Talking about the young ones in his house, and how they are the experts in remembering the discography of Maroon 5, Levine stated, "The cool thing about my kids is they're obsessed with the band."

He further stated, "It's interesting to see because they know songs that I don't even remember writing or singing."

Speaking more about his kids, who know the very details of the tracks composed by the band, he called his eldest daughter, Dusty Rose a "historian," of Maroon 5.

Married to Behati Prinsloo, the Payphone singer has three kids, Dusty Rose, aged 7, Gio Grace, a 6-year-old, and his 1-year-old son, whose name has not been disclosed yet.

Maroon 5 coming up with new music

Elsewhere in the interview, Adam Levine also spoke about the band working on new tracks. He even hinted at the uniqueness of the new music that is being composed in the jam sessions, as this time there will be no co-writer.

The lead singer said, "We're definitely making new music and the cool thing is that I really, after, I don't know, 13, 12, 13 years of doing co-writes, I finally have shut everybody out and it's just me and the band making the songs."

The launch of new music would make it almost three to four years from when the previous album was launched, as Maroon 5 last released their album, Jordi on June 11, 2021.

Talking about the creative inspiration he has collected over the years, Levine said, "It's like I feel like the floodgates have kind of just opened again and it's crazy because if I had been writing up until now on my own, I might not feel the same way and might not have poured out."

Further adding, "There's so much creativity kind of pouring out right now, so I feel like I'm in a pretty amazing spot."

