How Many Kids Does Mary Osmond Have? Singer Reveals Getting Realistic Doll For Son On Christmas

Marie Osmond, the renowned singer and former doll designer, recently took to Instagram to share a special Christmas surprise she had for her son, Matthew Richard Blosil. In a carousel of photos, she revealed a doll designed exclusively for him, expressing regret for not having created one earlier.

A personal touch to motherhood

In her Instagram caption, Osmond shared the backstory, revealing, "When I was designing and sculpting dolls for 25 years, I designed a doll for each of my children…". However, she confessed that she somehow missed creating one for her son Matthew. This Christmas, she decided to rectify that by commissioning her friend, doll designer Karen Scott, to craft a unique doll capturing Matthew's likeness.

The carousel showcased the heartwarming moment of Matthew holding the doll that mirrored his younger self. Osmond expressed her joy, stating, "I couldn’t have imagined it turning out more perfect!" The attention to detail in recreating the features of young Matthew, from his clothing to his expression, made the doll a sentimental masterpiece.

The Osmond Clan

In her journey of motherhood, Osmond shares a son, Stephen Jr., with her husband, Stephen Craig Sr. Despite their divorce in 1989, the couple found their way back to each other, remarrying in 2011. Together, they form a significant part of Osmond's lively family.

From her previous marriage to Brian Blosil, Osmond is the proud mother of eight children: Stephen Jr., Rachael, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, Matthew, and Abigail. Each child brings a distinct personality to the family dynamic.

A tradition of doll designs

Marie Osmond has a history of creating personalized dolls, extending beyond her family. The carousel also featured dolls made for influential figures like Oprah Winfrey, her brother Donny Osmond, and even Elvis Presley. The diverse collection of dolls showcased her talent as a doll maker and the meaningful connections she shares with friends and family.

While Osmond made a mark in the doll-making world, she has diversified her endeavors, including a guest appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2023. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, she shared her aspirations, mentioning how appearing in a soap opera had been on her bucket list for years.

Despite scheduling conflicts in 2011, she finally realized this dream, showcasing her commitment to personal and professional goals. In the world of Marie Osmond, dolls are not just toys; they are tangible expressions of love and memories.

