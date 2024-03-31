'I Admire And Love Her': June Carter Cash’s Daughter Carlene Claps Back At Negativity Towards Beyonce's Cowboy Carter

Since Beyonce unveiled her Cowboy Carter album, the internet has been buzzing with chatter about her bold venture into country music territory and the often-overlooked impact of Black artists on the genre from its inception.

Alongside serious discussions about representation and musical heritage, there's been no shortage of light-hearted banter about the album's clever title, a fusion of Beyonce's married name and her husband Jay-Z's moniker.

This playful nod also pays homage to the legendary Carter Family, whose pioneering contributions are deeply woven into the fabric of country music history.

Initially led by Sara Carter, her husband A.P., and Maybelle Carter, renowned for her innovative guitar style, the group's legacy extended through generations, including Maybelle's daughters June (famously married to Johnny Cash), Anita, and Helen.

Their timeless music continues to inspire artists across genres, making the Cowboy Carter" album title a fitting tribute to both Beyonce's innovative spirit and the enduring impact of the Carter Family's musical dynasty.

Beyoncé's Country Album: Carlene from Carter Clan Cheers, Questions Critics

Carlene, a seasoned country singer and daughter of June Carter, offered a hearty embrace to Beyonce and her Country Carter album, extending a warm welcome to what she affectionately dubbed the Carter Girl Club.

In response to any negativity surrounding Beyonce's foray into country music with her Cowboy Carter album, Carlene expressed bewilderment, questioning why anyone would cast aspersions on a member of the esteemed Carter lineage.

Her statement follows in full.

I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” her new country album.

As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?

She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music. In my book, she’s one of us Carter women and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks.

Sometimes the country music “establishment” hasn’t been all that welcoming and sometimes this was accepted with open arms. Like Chuck Berry said, “it goes to show you never can tell.”

I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does. I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music

Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay sayers become Bey sayers.

With much love and support.

Carlene Carter

Carlene Carter Champions Beyoncé's Country Music Venture

Carlene passionately championed Beyonce's venture into country music, lauding her as a talented and innovative artist who genuinely embraces the genre.

She emphasized Beyonce's inclusion in the esteemed Carter lineage, noting the family's tradition of pushing musical boundaries with courage and creativity.

Acknowledging the occasional resistance from the country music establishment, Carlene quoted Chuck Berry's timeless wisdom, it goes to show you never can tell, highlighting the unpredictable nature of musical acceptance.

Expressing her admiration and love for Beyonce, Carlene affirmed her belief in Beyonce's Carter spirit and encouraged others to embrace her as a member of the Carter Girl Club.

With optimism, she predicted that the skeptics would eventually become staunch supporters, affectionately dubbing them Bey sayers.

