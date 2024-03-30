Here Are Top 10 Unmissable Dolly Parton's Jolene Covers Amid Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Rendition

Dolly Parton’s Jolene has struck our hearts for over half a century now. As many renditions come out, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter rendition proves to be something different. Amidst this 2024 release which are the other Jolene renditions to watch out for? Have a look at the top 10 Dolly Parton Jolene covers now!

Which are the top 10 Dolly Parton’s Jolene covers?

1.Beyonce

Beyonce’s new album Act II: Cowboy Carter sees a homage to Parton. It's one of the best remakes of Jolene where Dolly is invited into a conversation right from the beginning of the song. Starting from a dialogue the song portrays captivating lyrics, portraying the spirit of a woman who wants to break away from the toxic norms. The united family stand remains through the song and Queen Bee is even joined by a male choir in the end who sings, “I’ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene.”

2.Lil Nas X

In 2021, Lil Nas X did a cover of the Jolene song during his live performance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The song portrayed a lover who has already accepted defeat in the format of a classic Jolene song in a twisted manner.

3.The White Stripes

The White Stripes have done one of the best versions of Jolene. It started with the Live Under Blackpool Lights version in 2004 and then a studio version as the B-Side to their 2000 single Hello Operator. Both were loved a lot.

4.Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is referred to as Parton’s ‘Goddaughter’ as per Billboard. She has performed various renditions of the song Jolene over the years. One of the best include the rock-tinged version in 2012 which was a part of her Backyard Sessions Performance and another in 2019 with complete punk-rick tilt as a part of her show in Glastonbury Festival.

5.Mindy Smith

Mindy Smith released an early version of Jolene in 2003 as a part of the tribute, Just Because I’m a Woman: Songs of Dolly Parton. This version was later included in Smith’s debut album-One Moment More.

6.Alison Krauss

American singer and fiddler Krauss performed a rendition of Jolene in front of an audience that even had Jolene in 2006. This was the time when Parton often visited as a visitor during Kennedy Center Honors, and a few regulars invited to the show included Smokey Robinson and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

7.Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson gave a ‘smokey’ performance as per Billboard during a Kellyoke segment. This was a part of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022. Clarkson’s rendition was as good as the original, but the ‘airy falsetto’ and ‘piercing aching final flutter of notes’ gave the rendition an edge over others.

8.Olivia Newton-John

Olivia recorded a version of Jolene that was a part of her final single from the album Come on Over, in certain limited countries only. This song was first released in 1978 and became No.29. In 1022, the song became a part of Olivia’s greatest hits, where Olivia and Parton recorded an in-studio duet together. This was a part of Newton-John’s album- Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection.

9.Sherrie Austin

Sherrie Austin made a cover of Jolene in 2001 as a part of her album Followin’ a Feeling. The song was No. 55 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. Austin is known for various Top 20 and Top 30 hits like Streets of Heaven and Never Been Kissed.

10.Chiquis and Becky G

The two Latin stars gave Jolene a twist by performing a cumbia-flavored, Spanish version of Jolene in 2020. After Beyonce’s rendition this is one of the latest renditions.

As we wait to see how many more renditions of Jolene come out, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

