'This Album Is Beautiful': Post Malone Praises Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter After LEVII'S JEANS Collab

In a surprising twist of musical styles, Beyoncé teamed up with Post Malone on her latest album, Cowboy Carter, which dropped last Friday. The unexpected collaboration is on the album, where they teamed up for the track LEVII’S JEANS. Malone took to social media to express his admiration for Beyoncé and the album, emphasizing its beauty and significance.

Let’s dive into the excitement surrounding this unexpected collaboration and explore the magic and praise behind Beyoncé’s latest musical masterpiece.

Unexpected duo creates musical magic

In a surprising twist, Beyoncé teamed up with Post Malone for a track titled LEVII’S JEANS on her Cowboy Carter album. Despite their different musical styles, the duo managed to create a captivating country track that blends their smooth vocals with romantic lyrics.

Following the album’s release, Malone took to Instagram to thank Beyoncé and congratulate her on the beautiful album. He wrote on his Instagram stories, “Thank you [Beyoncé]. Congrats this album is beautiful.”

Miley Cyrus's love for Beyoncé

Post Malone expressed his gratitude to Beyoncé, acknowledging the album's beauty in his Instagram stories. Similarly, Miley Cyrus, another collaborator on the album, shared her admiration for Beyoncé after the release of their collaboration. She expressed her love for Beyoncé and her gratitude for the opportunity to work with her.

Miley Cyrus collaborated with Beyoncé on the song II Most Wanted. Cyrus, a longtime fan of Beyoncé, expressed her deep admiration and gratitude for the opportunity to work alongside the iconic singer. She shared her heartfelt message on Instagram, praising Beyoncé's talent and the album's impact.

"My admiration runs so much deeper now that I've created alongside her," Cyrus wrote. "Thank you, Beyoncé. You're everything and more."

Star-studded collaborations

Beyond Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, Cowboy Carter features a star-studded lineup of collaborators, including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Linda Martell, Chuck Berry, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Each collaboration adds depth and dimension to the album, contributing to its overall beauty and appeal. With 27 tracks in total, the album promises an eclectic mix of musical styles and flavors.

Beyoncé’s musical journey

Cowboy Carter marks a significant milestone in Beyoncé’s musical journey, reflecting on her evolution as an artist. While the album explores various country elements, Beyoncé emphasized that it remains a quintessential Beyoncé album.

Critics and fans alike have praised Beyoncé’s latest album, hailing it as an epic tour de force. The album’s genre-blending style and intricate storytelling have captivated audiences, earning widespread acclaim for its innovation and artistry.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter breaks barriers and defies expectations. She overcame challenges and used them as fuel to blend and create something special. With Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé hopes that people won’t focus on an artist’s race when defining music genres in the future. She wants artists to be recognized based on their musical skills and contributions rather than being judged by their race or ethnicity.

