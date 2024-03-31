'Really Resonated With Me': Logan Lerman Reveals How We Were the Lucky Ones Was 'A Tribute' To His Grandfather

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of war and the holocaust. Readers discretion is advised.

Logan Lerman, known for his diverse roles, finds a deeply personal connection to his character in the new Hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones.

Portraying Addy Kurc in this adaptation of Georgia Hunter's novel, which delves into her family’s survival during the Holocaust, Lerman shares how the role touched him on a profound level.

Lerman's Personal Connection to We Were the Lucky Ones Through His Grandfather's Holocaust Journey

“I read the book and fell in love with Georgia’s family story. It really resonated with me in a personal way because Addy, who is Georgia Hunter's grandfather in real life, his story really resembled my grandfather's story and I hadn't seen that explored before,” the 32-year-old tells PEOPLE about his character.

Lerman shares a poignant glimpse into his grandfather’s Holocaust journey, recounting, “My grandfather was born in Germany and at seven years old he fled Germany with his family, his parents and his sister, and went on this long journey seeking refuge and found refuge in China. And it's an incredible journey and story that he experienced.”

Logan Lerman's Personal Connection to Addy's Journey in We Were the Lucky Ones

Lerman reflects on the parallels between Addy’s journey in "We Were the Lucky Ones" and his own family's history. He shares, “I saw similarities in Addy’s journey. Although Addy’s journey was solo, he was alone, he was longing for his family and hoping that they would survive or did survive and was really grappling with the guilt of getting out of Europe while also just struggling day to day to figure out if he's going to make it to refuge.

He adds, "So as a character, I thought that was really interesting and there was a lot for me to work with on the page.”

He continues, highlighting the personal significance of portraying such a character, “I think that there is a different sense of connection to the story when it's something so personal that really lines up with your family's history…. it resonates in a different way when you're making it. And the whole time I had my grandfather in mind and it was a tribute to him in a lot of ways.”

Logan Lerman Embraces the Vibrant Personality of Addy in We Were the Lucky Ones

In addition to the familial connections, Lerman finds excitement in portraying Addy's vibrant personality.

He elaborates, “He's a big personality and he can handle a room and one of his means of survival was finding a way to become the entertainment. And I thought that was just an interesting character and someone to portray someone I haven't played before…. It just seemed exciting character-wise."

We Were the Lucky Ones: Logan Lerman Reflects on Joyous Filming Experience and Themes of Resilience

Despite the emotional and challenging scenes, filming We Were the Lucky Ones was a joyous experience for Lerman and the cast, including his longtime friend and co-star Joey King.

“There were challenging scenes, challenging days, but this was a really joyous production… on the hard days, we were there for each other and looked out for each other's health, mentally, physically, whatever it was. We cared about each other," he says.

While Lerman acknowledges that not everyone may have a similar personal connection to the story, he believes viewers can still find relevance in the themes of resilience and hope.

He emphasizes, “At the center of this story is a family just trying to survive so they can be reunited, and longing for what they had before the war started. What really carries them through the experience is this undying hope that they maintain for years. And I hope that resonates with viewers in some way.”

We Were the Lucky Ones is now available for streaming on Hulu.

