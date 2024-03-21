'I Am Training for the Olympics': Meghan Trainor Wants to be 'Fit'; While Performing For Timeless Tour

Meghan Trainor recently made news after dedicating a full-page ad to her favorite artist T-Pain following a successful collaboration in the song Been Like This. The year has also been great for this Billboard favorite singer as she announced her first tour. A debut tour means a lot of expectations and Meghan seems ready for it all! In an interview, the NO singer tells how being ‘fit’ is her goal in order to perform and dance live. Does she compare this fitness to being at the Olympics? Find out.

What did Meghan Trainor say about being fit?

After her success with a T-Pain collaboration, the singer put herself in an album that will see her touring for the first time in years. When asked about her feelings regarding the Timeless Tour scheduled later this year, Meghan expressed her happiness about it. This also comes after her long break from singing.

In an interview with People, Trainor said, “I’m feeling fit. I’ve never been so fit.” She also added, “I already told my household. I was like, ‘I am training for the Olympics, okay?’ I want to train and eat clean, and feel good when I’m dancing and singing. I don’t wanna be so winded, because right now, I’m winded.”

Meghan feels blessed that her family is on board with this decision. Married to Daryl Sabara since December 2018, the couple has two sons Riley (3 years old) and Barry who was born in July 2023. The Grammy winner also reveals how Timeless will be released on June 14, on Sabara’s birthday. Sabara has been very supportive as he understands Meghan’s commitments to work.

When will the Timeless Tour begin?

While Sabara is excited to have the album release on his birthday, there will be a lot of promotions too, as revealed by Meghan in the interview. However, when asked about what she thinks of the Timeless album, the singer says, “Singin’ these tunes!” and adds that this album has “the most self-love, pop bangers ever on one album.”

The tour is set to kickstart on September 4, 2024. She will be joined by guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen and Ryan Trainor (Meghan’s younger brother). About the tour, Meghan says, "We're going to play the hits and we're going to splash in this new album and splash in all of the [previous] albums.”

