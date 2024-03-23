‘I Want to Feel Good': Meghan Trainor Reveals How She Is Getting 'Fit' For Upcoming Tour

Meghan Trainor is reinventing the definition of "tour preparation." The Grammy-winning singer has said that she is training like an Olympic athlete in order to make sure she is in top physical shape for her forthcoming Timeless tour.

"I want to work out and get in shape. Anxious for the highly-anticipated run of shows, Trainor declared, "I'm training for the Olympics here."

While most performers concentrate on vocal warm-ups and rehearsals, Trainor is working out hard to strengthen her body in preparation for the demanding tour schedule. The hitmaker of "All About That Bass" is determined to be in peak form this time around because she has firsthand experience with how exhausting touring can be.

Trainor's Road to Fitness

Trainor talks candidly about her fitness journey and the significance of being "tour ready" in an exclusive interview with People. The 29-year-old clarified that her goal is to perform every night for her devoted fans with a sense of confidence and energy.

"I've never been in shape for a tour. Trainor laughed and remarked, "Well, I guess my goal is to be a hot mum on stage." "I want to feel good, and I want to perform and not be tired."

She continued by revealing that she had felt exhausted from previous tours, saying, "the last few tours I was struggling up there." On the basis of her Olympic-level training regimen, though, Trainor appears committed to making sure it doesn't happen again. "I'm conducting this tour appropriately. She disclosed, "I'm eating really clean, and I got a tour trainer," adding that everyone on her crew is "on board" with her fitness objectives.

Trainor has more reasons than just physical fitness for wanting to get in the best possible form. When the body-positive performer takes the stage this time, she wants to make sure she's a shining beacon of confidence and self-love.

"I want to preach self-love from a mind of pure happiness and hard work," Trainor said. She wants to feel like "a better version" of herself and encourage her followers to put their health first as well.

Finding New Sources of Motivation

Finding new motivational sources has been a part of Trainor's fitness quest. The singer talked about how having Riley as a new baby has given her even more motivation to maintain her discipline. She said that she wants to be an example for her child. "Discipline is really important because now I have a son watching me," Trainor said to People . "I want him to see me succeed, and to be strong and fit."

With a packed Timeless tour schedule that will see her traverse North America into 2024, it's clear Trainor understands the grueling road ahead. But if her Olympic-level training is any indication, she'll be more than ready to deliver memorable performances night after night while inspiring fans with her talent, tenacity and body confidence.