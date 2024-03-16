Meghan Trainor Announces New Album Timeless And Her First Tour In 7 Years; Deets Inside

While revealing a brand-new song, album, and tour dates on Thursday, March 14, Meghan Trainor appeared in a brand new look yet remained classic. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram that her sixth studio album, Timeless, will be released on June 14 by Epic Records.

Meghan Trainor announces a new album

The album cover features her wearing cobalt blue tights and long black gloves. The singer released a statement saying, “I cannot believe it has been ten years since this all started; I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz has gifted me with,” she said in a press release, referring to her fanbase. “This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”

She went on, “I have never been more appreciative of this life that my amazing Megatronz have given me. My lovely family and them, are the reason behind this new album and tour.”

Trainor released a new song called Been Like This with T-Pain ahead of the project’s release. The jazzy beginning of the fast-paced song is followed by a trumpet countermelody that plays throughout. She sings, “She knows what she do when she moves/She’s cute and she’s classy, thick, bold and sassy,” to which the rapper from Buy You a Drank joins in for the second verse.

The All About That Bass singer also revealed the dates for her Timeless Tour, which will begin in Cincinnati in September 2024. The singer-songwriter will travel to Pennsylvania, Tennessee, New York, Toronto, Texas, and other venues with special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, TikToker Chris Olsen, and Trainor’s brother, Ryan. The journey will conclude with a final performance at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Meghan is excited about going on tour

For the unversed, the 30-year-old singer announced her pregnancy in January 2023 on the Today show. Barry, her second child, was born in July. Riley is the eldest son she and her spouse, Spy Kids alum Daryl Sabara, have together. Trainor’s first book, Dear Future Mama, was published in April last year. It contained details of Trainor’s “grossness and all my truths.” Before the book’s publication last year, Trainor discussed it with USA TODAY, saying, “I want to help someone out there feel not alone and like they’re normal.”

Timeless is being released after Trainor’s Takin’ It Back album, which came out in 2022 and included songs like Teddy Swims’ Bad For Me, Don’t I Make It Look Easy, and Made You Look. It was a big hit among fans and even became an anthem on TikTok. Trainor released her first single, Title, in 2015. She followed up with Thank You in 2016, Treat Me, and A Very Trainor Christmas in 2020. She earlier spoke to Rolling Stone about the record, “I stopped chasing radio and what I thought people wanted to hear and just wrote what I enjoyed. I give every song my all. Sometimes my sad, broken heart and sometimes my happy, confident heart.”

Fans can register for presale tickets from Thursday, but general public tickets for the series of events go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on March 22.

