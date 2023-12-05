What is Meghan Trainor’s net worth as of 2023? Exploring the wealth and fortune of All About That Bass singer

Meghan Trainor's journey in the music industry has been nothing short of a remarkable tale, marked by resilience, talent, and undeniable success. Born on December 22, 1993, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, Trainor's early years were defined by her independent musical ventures, including the release of her self-composed albums to writing songs for other superstars. Her fame came to its peak with her epic hit All About That Bass, helping the superstar to build a multi-million empire.

Meghan Trainor as of 2023, has a net worth of $14 Million, as shared via Celebrity Net Worth . This multi-million empire has been built through the superstar's dedicated efforts to uplift her career. Trainor in her early career, self-released her three albums, Meghan Trainor (2009), I'll Sing with You (2011), and Only 17 (2011), before she even turned eighteen. Trainor eventually ventured into songwriting, contributing her talents to artists like Hunter Hayes, Rascal Flatts, and Sabrina Carpenter. Her journey took a pivotal turn in late 2013 when she collaborated with producer Kevin Kadish to co-write the chart-topping sensation All About That Bass.

Despite initial rejections from various record labels, Trainor's performance for Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid secured her a record deal. The song, released on June 30, 2014, not only went viral with its music video but also dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight consecutive weeks, achieving global success. The superstar sold 11 million units across the globe and was certified diamond by RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).

Meghan Trainor was broke despite the epic success of All About That Bass, as her financial success continues

Despite the album's commercial success, Trainor made headlines in February 2015, claiming she was "flat broke." The reality, however, was the standard industry practice of artists awaiting their share of profits after nine months of release. Trainor indeed collected a big fat cheque after only she received her payment, but was reportedly broke between the time gap. In May 2016, her second major studio album, Thank You, debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and attained platinum certification. The superstar at present has five studio albums with the latest addition of Takin' It Back (2022).

Trainor's financial trajectory witnessed a significant upswing, enabling her to delve into real estate ventures. In 2016, she, along with husband Daryl Sabara, purchased a home in Toluca Lake, California, for just under $5 million. Notably, in December 2020, the couple acquired a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California; for $6.6 million.

As of 2023, Meghan Trainor's net worth stands at an impressive $14 million, a testament to her enduring influence in the music industry and strategic financial decisions. Her journey from writing songs for other artists to winning a Grammy herself exemplifies her challenged but extremely successful career.

