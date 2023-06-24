Nicola Coughlan Weight Loss: Explore the Bridgerton Star’s Transformation

A few months back, Nicola Coughlan's weight loss transformation pictures created a buzz on Instagram. The Irish actress is mostly known for her infectious personality and her acting skills. She is someone who sees her body as a gift and a tool for her craft. Speculations suggest she shed some pounds for her role in the Bridgerton season 3. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novel of the same name. Lady Whistledown (Nicola) and Colin Bridgerton's romance may take center stage in the upcoming season. Perhaps Nicola decided to shed some pounds for her role.

From recent photos, it seems like she has slimmed down a bit compared to how she usually looks. However, the actress was discreet about the specifics of her weight loss. Scroll down to see how much weight did Nicola Coughlan lose and more about her weight loss journey.

Who is Nicola Coughlan?

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan is well-known for her roles in a number of popular Netflix shows like Bridgerton and Derry Girls. Her role as the naive and lively Clare Devlin in Derry Girls got her noticed in the television industry. Now, she is primarily active in the British television and film industry. Her acting career took off at age 10 with a minor role in My Brother's War.

Throughout her career, Nicola Coughlan has unfortunately faced body-shaming comments from critics as well as the general public. A few months back, the Derry Girls star surprised her fans with an amazing body transformation that she proudly flaunted on Instagram.

Nicola Coughlan Profile

Real Name - Nicola Mary Coughlan

Nicola Mary Coughlan Birthday - 9 January 1987

9 January 1987 Age in 2023 - 36

36 Occupation - Actress

Actress Weight Before - 68 kg

68 kg Weight Loss After - 56 kg

56 kg Reduced Weight Loss- 12 kg

Why did Nicola Coughlan Gain Weight?

Coughlan has always been a super bubbly star with an energetic personality. Ever since her role in Derry Girls back in 2018, the actress has been constantly bombarded with criticism about her weight. Even a theatre critic commented on Nicola Coughlan's weight for which she later received a public apology. But she's had enough of all those unsolicited comments and advice from fans and media.

Coughlan wants people to appreciate her acting, and not to focus on her weight. She identifies herself as an actor and not a ‘body positivity activist’. Thus she might gain or lose weight according to her role requirement.

Recently on Twitter, she made it clear that she is no more appreciating any comments or opinions on her body weight. She stated, "I am just one real-life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

She also openly stated that it's not fair to ask irrelevant questions about a woman’s weight in interviews. It is reductive to ask such questions to women who are making strides for diversity in the arts. Thus she has always been vocal about weight and body issues in public.

How did Nicola Coughlan Weight Loss?

Nicola shared some weight loss pictures, just after a few months since she asked her fans to stop commenting on her body. In the photo, she looked fabulous in her black gym attire, getting a great morning workout. While she hasn't confirmed any weight loss, it's clear that she has made some positive changes with a much slimmer look.

Regular exercise and proper diet are two key aspects when it comes to weight loss. To kickstart her weight loss journey, Nicola made exercise a regular part of her routine, and it's evident from the picture she shared. Another key aspect of her weight loss strategy was maintaining a healthy diet. Let's take a closer look at it.

Nicola Coughlan Diet

In an older podcast, Nicola opened up about her eating habits, mentioning her love for bread as a source of energy.

For a fact, whole grain wheat bread won't make you gain much weight ( 1 ). It's the white bread that you need to watch out for because it has a high glycemic index. This can lead to obesity and weight gain ( 2 ).

While many think that slashing calories is the only way to shed pounds. But it's equally important to pay attention to the kinds of foods you're munching on. Foods packed with protein and fiber are your secret weapons when it comes to dieting. They keep you feeling satisfied for longer, giving your weight loss journey a real boost ( 3 ).

Keto Diet

Nicola even mentioned that she daringly tried the Keto Diet at one point. A ketogenic diet is all about eating foods that are low in carbs, high in fat, and moderate in protein. This kind of diet puts your body in a state called ketosis, where it starts using fat to produce ketones for energy instead of carbs. This can help you burn fat and maintain muscle mass, leading to weight loss ( 4 ).

Recommended foods for a keto diet are

Fats - Nuts, seeds, healthy oils like avocado and olive oils, grass-fed butter, and cream. Proteins - Meat, egg, and fish. Low carbs - Green veggies, onions, peppers, tomatoes, etc.

However, Nicola Coughlan has not confirmed or provided detailed information about whether the keto diet played a role in her weight loss.

Nicola Coughlan Workout Routine

Nicola Coughlan’s weight loss journey makes it clear that combining regular workouts and a nutritious diet is the ultimate formula for weight loss. She openly acknowledged the difficulty of going to the gym early in the morning before work. In the caption of her gym pic, Nicola proudly said, "If I manage to exercise before work, I honestly feel like I deserve a medal." But she also showed us that staying physically active is important to maintain good shape.

Getting more physical activity helps your body burn more calories when you are trying to lose weight. To create a calorie deficit and shed those pounds, you need to burn calories through workouts and consume fewer calories than you expend ( 5 ).

Strength Training And Cardio

Make sure to include strength training in your routine a few times a week. Lifting weights not only burns calories but also keeps your metabolism from slowing down. This is also a common thing to happen when you lose weight ( 6 ).

If weightlifting isn't your thing, try cardio exercises like walking, jogging, running, cycling, or swimming, as they are great for weight loss and overall health. Simple aerobic exercises have been proven to be effective in helping both women and men shed pounds ( 7 ).

When it comes to burning calories, cardio exercises are more efficient than weightlifting. But if you want to build muscle, weightlifting is the way to go. It also keeps your metabolism elevated for longer compared to cardio. So, for the best results in improving your health and overall body composition, it's ideal to have a workout routine that includes both weight training and cardio ( 8 ).

BMI - Body Mass Index

BMI measurements can give you an idea if you're too skinny or obese based on your height and weight. It's important to keep track of your BMI when you are trying to lose weight. You can find handy online calculators to figure out your BMI. You just need to enter your height in feet and weight in pounds to get your BMI. These calculators even provide weight status charts to help you make sense of the results.

Nicola Coughlan’s height is 5 feet and her weight is approximately 56 kg. This gives a BMI value of 24, which is considered normal for women. Moreover, if your BMI is higher, the risk of developing conditions like high blood pressure, specific cancer, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes, also goes up ( 9 ).

So, Nicola’s current weight is just perfect for her height. Thus she silenced all those who had made comments on her body weight.

Conclusion

Nicola Coughlan's weight loss journey has been a subject of interest and speculation. While there's been some buzz about changes in her appearance, it's worth mentioning that she hasn't officially confirmed it herself. It is also crucial to celebrate her accomplishments as an actress and appreciate her personality, rather than reducing her worth to her body size or weight. Let us keep supporting stars like Nicola Coughlan who challenge stereotypes, and promote self-acceptance. This also encourages us all to love ourselves, no matter our shape or size.