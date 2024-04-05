'I Was Always Very Image-Conscious': Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Emmy Russell Shares How Eating Disorder Inspired Her Song Skinny

Emmy Russell, the granddaughter of country music icon Loretta Lynn, has captured hearts on this season's American Idol with her original song Skinny. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Emmy reveals her original song, Skinny sheds light on her struggles with an eating disorder. It serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar challenges. Let’s delve into Emmy’s story and discover how she’s using her voice to make a difference.

Unveiling a personal journey

Emmy’s audition on American Idol wasn’t just about showcasing her talent; it was about baring her soul. Emmy Russell’s journey with her eating disorder began in high school, but it resurfaced years later during a mission trip to Brazil when she was 22.

“All of a sudden I started getting a little bit sick and I was like, ‘Why am I not keeping any of my food down?’ And I think a part of it was the eating disorder in high school, but then the damage that happens to your body and it just happened again,” Russell, now 25 tells PEOPLE.

Emmy found the courage to seek help and start the recovery process, despite feeling ashamed and confused. Realizing she needed help, Russell returned home to Nashville and, with her mom’s support began her journey to healing.

What made her speak up

“I used to feel a lot of pressure to look a certain way because I grew up in the public eye,” Russell said. “But then I realized I wasn’t the only one struggling.” Seeing others face similar challenges motivated her to want to speak up.

Through her journey, Emmy discovered the power of music for healing. Skinny emerged from her recovery process, transforming her pain into a hauntingly beautiful melody. “I felt a responsibility when I sing it…like I’m delivering myself,” Emmy shares. The song became her anthem of empowerment.

Turning pain into art

Through her song Skinny, Russell learned that being yourself is the key to success. “You can only really succeed when you’re truly yourself,” she says. The song helped her turn her pain into something beautiful.

Russell wrote the song while she was recovering and decided to share it on Song House. It became quite popular, and then someone from American Idol got in touch with her. If you’re going through something like this, Russell says it’s important to take a break and talk about it. She also suggests spending less time on your phone.

Through her music and platform, Emmy hopes to raise awareness about eating disorders and offer hope to those struggling. She emphasizes the need to seek support and share one’s story. “Talking about it is the first step,” she says. “And remember, your beauty goes deeper than your skin. It’s about who you are inside, what you love, and who you are as a person.”

