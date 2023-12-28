American Idol Season 22: Premiere date, where to watch, and what to expect from new season

American Idol, the esteemed singing contest is making a grand comeback with its 22nd season. After conducting auditions throughout fall to find the best singing talents from across America, the show is all set to premiere and enchant the viewers once again.

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie took to their social media handles to announce the premier date of the upcoming season. It's time to buckle up and get ready to discover new singing talents, experience soulful performances, and stand witness to tons of emotional, humorous, and memorable moments.

American Idol season 22 premiere dates announced: anticipate new talents and exciting performances

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richi, and Luke Bryan took to Instagram to share a video announcing the premiere date for the 22nd installment of American Idol. The new season will premiere on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The caption of the common video posted by the three judges read, “Take a journey with us as we make dreams come true. The season premiere of #AmericanIdol is February 18.”

Where to watch and what to expect from American Idol season 22?

Season 22 of the American Idol can be watched on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It can also be streamed on Hulu starting at 3 a.m. ET the day after the episode airs on ABC.

Advertisement

American Idol features hopeful singers with big dreams from all across America trying to make it through the audition rounds to win a ticket to Hollywood. The singers talented enough to land a Hollywood ticket then compete for multiple weeks until one of them is crowned as the next American Idol. The audience is allowed to vote for their favorite contestants once the show enters the semi-final stage.

ALSO READ: How different were Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas plans for children Saint and North? Find out

A recap of the previous season of American Idol

American Idol is where iconic singers like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Fantasia Barrino started their journey to fame. While Kelly won the American Idol title in the debut season of the show, Fantasia Barrino won the third season of American Idol in 2004 with Carrie Underwood following in her footsteps in 2005.

Since then, these personalities have not looked back in their careers and such is the power of American Idol. The latest season of the show crowned Iam Tongi as the winner of American Idol season 21 and the young man has already embarked on his musical journey, holding concerts in and outside of America.

American Idol season 22 has already chosen the competitors for this season through multiple rounds of auditions. Come February 18, fans will be able to see a new batch of singing talents on their screens.

ALSO READ: 7 characters with best on-screen chemistry: From Titanic to Casablanca couples; vote for your favorite