'I'm Definitely Healing': Cheryl Burke Opens Up About Being Insecure Over Weight During DWTS Days

Cheryl Burke, known for her incredible dance moves on Dancing with the Stars, recently opened up about a personal struggle she faced during her time on the show. Yes, despite her confidence as a dancer, she revealed about dealing with body dysmorphia and the pressure to look a certain way in the spotlight.

During a heart-to-heart conversation on the Amy & T.J. Podcast, she opened up about feeling insecure about her body during her time on the show. Let’s delve deeper into what Cheryl Burke shared about her journey.

The pressure to look a certain way

Cheryl Burke, who joined the show when she was just 21, opened up about her experiences. “I went through this horrific life, ‘She’s too fat for TV too,’” she shared. Burke revealed that to wear glamorous outfits she would often go on strict diets, which she attributes to her ongoing body dysmorphia.

“As far as wearing one of the outfits, I would probably get on some, I don’t know, some sort of strict diet. But that’s my body dysmorphia that I’ll forever have…. I’m very open with that,” she admitted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding Cheryl Burke's Plastic Surgery: Natural Or Enhanced?

Feeling the weight of the criticism

Burke revealed that the pressure wasn’t just in her head. People were openly discussing her weight on shows like KTLA. Cheryl then explained, “I did gain weight… I’m curvy in comparison to a lot of the other professional women.”

During season 7, Burke faced the challenges of being in the public eve. When Amy Robach asked her about it, she said, “Yeah.” The comments weren’t just from the show’s judges or producers; it was the audience too. Cheryl remembered, “I think it was just people like people that watch the show. I mean, you know, I did gain a few pounds during the break.”

Times have changed for the better

Despite the struggles she faced, Burke believes that times have changed for the better. She feels that now no one would ever say anything like that. She also acknowledged the fact that the pressure wasn’t from the show itself but from her self-criticism. “It was my own personal self-hate that I had for myself at that time,” she added.

Cheryl Burke opens up about DWTS showmances

Cheryl Burke has been a part of the Dancing with the Stars family for a whopping 25 seasons, making her a fan favorite. On the Amy & T.J. podcast, she admitted to having three showmances during her time on the show.

“I’ve had my own showmances, you know. It happens,” Cheryl confessed. While she didn’t name names for most, she did spill the beans about one special moment with a former pro football player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, her season 10 celebrity partner.

“Lust isn’t love, is it?” Burke said. She said that because ballroom dancing is so intimate and the celebrities have to be vulnerable, it’s easy for romantic feelings to develop.

Cheryl’s personal life hasn’t been without its ups and downs. In 2022, she went through a divorce from her husband of less than three years, Matthew Lawrence. Despite this, she remains optimistic about love.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars 2023 episode 7 recap: From music video night performances and weekly score chart to elimination; here's what we know