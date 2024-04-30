Arti Singh, widely recognized for her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, has been making waves in the media ever since she revealed her plans to marry her beloved partner Dipak Chauhan. The couple exchanged vows on April 25, 2024, in the presence of their close family and friends at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. The unexpected presence of Govinda at his niece's wedding further elevated the buzz of this occasion.

Newlywed bride Arti recently shared an official video from her wedding on her Instagram handle. The video was beautifully enhanced with Karan Johar's touch. Keep scrolling to watch the complete video!

Arti Singh's fairytale wedding video with KJo’s essence

The official wedding video of Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan has finally been released. Despite the traditional nature of the wedding, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant infused a bit of Karan Johar's movie, Dhadak, to add more emotion to the video. Like many other girls who dream of a Bollywood-inspired fairytale wedding, Arti's dream was captured perfectly in this video.

The wedding video was filled with heartfelt and genuine moments, such as Arti's graceful walk down the aisle, Singh becoming emotional as her soon-to-be-husband embraced her, and the beautiful varmala ceremony. Throughout the video, Karan Singh Grover was energetically capturing the couple's joy, while Kashmera Shah struggled to hold back her own emotions. Each emotion seamlessly intertwined with the enchanting title track of Dhadak playing in the background.

The Waris actress poured in all her love for her husband in the caption, as she wrote, “Arti. Deepak bina adhoori. Aur jab dono mil jaayein. Toh Ishwer muskuraake aashirwaad dete hain. Iss shubh milan ke shubh avsar per. Aapki blessings ka intzaar rahega (Arti is not complete without Dipak. And when they unite, the Almighty also happily bestows his blessings upon the couple. On his auspicious event of our union, we seek for your blessings).”

Fans and celebs’ reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, celebrities and fans poured their love for the newly married couple in the comment section. Aparna Dixit wrote, “That real happiness on your face.” Nayandeep Rakshit commented, “The one who always spreads love around, finally got the love of her life. So happy for you @artisingh5 Dipak is amazing,” whereas Shrenu Parikh bestowed her blessings, “May god bless u both in abundance.” Also, Surbhi Jyoti, Mahi Vij, and others reacted to the video.

Speaking of her fans, one of them wrote, “Blessings and Happiness, “ another one commented, “This is what we call a “true wedding” full of pure emotions and no drama. Stay happy.” The next one wrote, “Such a beautiful song chosen.”

More about Arti Singh’s wedding

Arti Singh’s wedding marked the end of a family feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda. While Kashmera paid her respect to the veteran actor by touching his feet.

Apart from this her wedding was attended by Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu, Shehzada Dhami, and many more.

