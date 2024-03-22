Is Cillian Murphy Reprising His Role As Thomas Shelby In The Peaky Blinders Movie? Steven Knight Answers

The Brimmingan gang leader might return but on the big screen this time!

Peaky Blinders is a complete package with great storylines, amazing sets, a powerful cast and Cillian Murphy's blue eyes! Although he is now an Oscar-winning actor, his claim to fame was undoubtedly Thomas f****ing Shelby! The show's creator, Steven Knight, has teased a Peaky Blinders movie in the making and sounds optimistic about getting the gang back!

Did Steven Knight confirm the Peaky Blinders movie?

The showrunner was attending the premiere of his upcoming BBC show This Town when he spoke about Peaky Blinders to BirminghamWorld. Knight confirmed that the movie version of the iconic show is in the works and will begin filming in September 2024 at his Digbeth Loc Studios.

But the franchise wouldn’t be the same without Murphy playing Tommy Shelby. The interviewer asked Knight whether the Oppenheimer star would make a comeback. He responded by saying, "He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

So yes! Murphy is reprising his role as the iconic gang leader, and watching him be Tommy again would be surreal!

Cillian Murphy’s comment on a potential Peaky Blinders movie

Not just fans but celebrities like Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and others are massive admirer of the show. So, the Dunkirk actor is often bombarded with questions about it.

During the actors-on-actors interview, Robbie asked Murphy if he’d be open to doing a spin-off movie. He replied, “I’m open to the idea. There’s more story to tell.”

“But I also think that it was a perfect six-season, and I do like the ambiguity of the ending. But I’m always open to a great script,” he responded on a hopeful note.

What would be the storyline for the movie?

During the interview, Knight also discussed the potential storyline of the movie. "I wanted to do a story set in Birmingham and Coventry. There's plenty of stories to choose from over the past 200 or so years,” he said.

“But we’re doing a film that will also carry on the family and the stories into the Second World War,” Knight added. “I know exactly what the film is about, and I know what two stories it’s going to tell. How the story will unfold, I don’t know. What will happen after that? I want that to depend on the film.”

He also talked about casting new people to create a new generation. “In series six, we’re bringing in the new generation, and they are going to be part of what happens in the film. I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch and you think, there you go. There’s the future,” Knight said.

It seems the fans will have to wait and see how it unfolds!