Is Colt Ford Still In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack? Here’s The Latest Update On Country Star’s Health

Yes, Colt Ford is still in ICU, but his health is steadily improving after a recent heart attack!

After performing at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row venue in Gilbert, Arizona, the singer suffered a severe heart attack and was shifted to a hospital ICU. However, an insider told People’s Magazine that things are looking up for Ford as he is out of danger!

"Ford remains in the ICU, with his condition steadily improving in a positive direction. At this time, his family is requesting privacy and appreciates your continued thoughts and prayers," the source said.

Who is Colt Ford?

Colt Ford—born Jason Farris Brown- has multiple titles to his name, including that of a singer, rapper, entrepreneur, and national-level golf player! He started his career as a professional golfer and played on the Nationwide Tour but later ventured into music.

Even in music, Ford created his own style, mixing country and hip-hop, two distinct and often opposing genres of music. His debut album itself was iconic, with A-list artists as features and collaborators. Some of them were John Michael Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson and Brantley Gilbert, among others.

His song Dirt Road Anthem from the album was re-recorded and released by Jason Aldean in 2010 as a single, and it became a Billboard-charting song.

Ford’s cancer diagnosis

The recent health crisis of the Times We Had singer is not shocking as he had several health issues before this. In 2021, he announced his eye cancer diagnosis, "The doctor told me I was a week to 10 days from having to go on full chemo," he told the media outlet at the time.

He underwent surgery and was back to performing but with a different perspective this time. He talked about the diagnosis and operation changing his life and mind, "I thought to myself … all the dumb s--- I have done, I could have killed myself multiple times, and this is what is going to take me out?" he said.

"I know darn well that God never puts anything on you that you can't handle, but the Lord might have a lot more confidence in me than I thought," Ford added.

Ford was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease

After a successful battle with cancer, another health crisis hit Ford when he got diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease called myasthenia gravis, affecting his face, eyes, and throat, the worst nightmare for a singer.

In an interview with Taste of Country, he told the interviewer that the disease “hadn't really affected my throat, but it really affected my eye.”

"It really messes with your vision. I could see perfectly out of either eye, but then I would look together and I'd see three of you and you would be melting together like a lava lamp," Ford said.