Is CSI: Vegas Getting Canceled After Third Season? Find Out As Stars React

The CSI franchise is drawing to a close with its follow-up series CSI: Vegas in its third season. The show was canceled by CBS on Friday and was not renewed for its expected Season 4. After 16 seasons of CSI and 3 seasons of CSI: Vegas, fans will bid farewell to the crime drama TV series for good this year.

CSI original star Marg Helgenberger took a moment to share her heartfelt thoughts on the shocking cancellation of the show on Instagram while reminiscing about the great team of “storytellers” she got to work with. CSI: Vegas star Lex Medlin also reacted to the news on social media.

CSI stars announce show cancelation

News broke on Friday that CBS would not be reviving the 2021 show for a fourth season. In addition to CSI: Vegas, the 2023-24 season will see shows like Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola and So Help Me Todd leaving CBS. The latter was also canceled after its second-season run.

Disheartened by the news, CSI franchise star Marg Helgenberger shared an emotional post attached with a snap of the cast in their costumes on Sunday. "I'm gonna miss my partners in crime solving. CSI:VEGAS, unfortunately, has been cancelled," the 65-year-old actress, who played Catherine Willows for 14 seasons in the CSI franchise, announced. Furthermore, she thanked and lauded her costars for making her experience on-sets of CSI: Vegas a "memorable one." The show was produced by CBS Studios in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television, per Deadline.

Similarly, Lex Medlin, who takes on as CSI Level I Beau Finado, reflected on the cancelation and posted a fun on-set picture of the cast to mark his momentous time with CSI: Vegas. “I am going to miss this cast and crew so very much. Most of all I’ll miss Beau. He was so fun to play. Thanks all for the support,” the 55-year-old actor penned. However, Medlin wrapped the caption with an optimistic note, “On to the next adventure.”

Lex Medline joined the CSI: Vegas cast in Season 2. Other cast members of the CBS show include Mandeep Dhillon, Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Jay Lee, and Ariana Guerra. While the season renewal met with a permanent halt, there are still five new episodes of CSI: Vegas Season 3 due to be aired. Lex Medlin and Marg Helgenberger made sure to remind fans about the upcoming episodes before it wraps after its season finale on May 19. Season 3 was limited to 10 episodes due to last year's SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Why was CSI: Vegas canceled?

While there hasn’t been any official reasoning by CBS behind the cancelation of the Jason Tracey-helmed show, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the network was unable to make enough room for CSI: Vegas in their already packed-up schedule. Notably, CBS has a roster of new shows lined up for the next season.

CSI: Vegas had kept the CSI franchise relevant among viewers up until now. It starred original CSI stars Jorja Fox and William Peterson as their veteran characters Sara Sidle and Gil Grissom respectively, in Season 1 but were left out of the consecutive seasons of the 2021 show.

