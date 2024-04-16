Mariah Carey Announces 8 New Dates For Her Las Vegas Residency; Says She's 'Feeling Good'

Mariah Carey and Las Vegas were meant to be together. Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM, her third Las Vegas show, opened on Friday, April 12. While Carey, 55, has had previous residencies in the city of Nevada, her most recent stunning presentation was a definite audience favorite.

In commemoration of the record's fifth anniversary, she performed songs from her 2005 smash album The Emancipation of Mimi, as well as other of her best-known hits. Throughout the 90-minute show, Carey performed her way through her repertoire, including hits like "Vision of Love," "Emotion," "Hero," and "Always Be My Baby." Carey repeatedly hit high notes throughout, demonstrating her well-known vocal range.

Mariah Carey's Vegas Show: High Energy and Intimate Moments

During the performance, the musical superstar congratulated the audience and asked about their feelings. She then said, "I'm feeling good, too." In order to add even more extravaganza to the performance, the singer made use of the massive stage and graphics. During "Can't Let Go," a blue cascade flowed behind her until it eventually turned into smoke.

Later, wearing a fluffy bathrobe and a bustier, Carey sat on a couch in the middle of the stage and sang a variety of songs. The floor-to-ceiling curtain that surrounded her made the performance feel intimate, even though the auditorium was immense. On a massive screen, a collection of deleted sequences from Carey's thirty-year career were also screened.

Carey frequently provided brief introductions to the songs; in 1993, for instance, "Dreamlover" included an Aretha Franklin story. She explained that she had been booked to perform "in honor of Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul," but that something wasn't quite right after she met with an anxious producer.

"Mariah, they're playing games, and I'm not having the games, so we won't be practicing tonight," Franklin reportedly stated to Carey. After a while, Carey went to Franklin's trailer to practice. "She says, 'Mariah, what are all these people doing that's making them so hot?"It is beyond my comprehension. On April 12, Carey revealed to the crowd that Franklin "hated" air conditioning because she believed it would damage her voice.

"It was so funny that she’d be cracking jokes left and right at that moment she said, ‘I really like your song "Dreamlover." ’ So in honor of Miss Franklin, let’s do "Dreamlover" " Carey said, before launching into the hit track.

Carey's life story was told in prerecorded voice overs during the event, and her words were also projected onto a massive ring that hung over the stage. And in one of the show's segments, she counseled viewers to "protect your dreams."

Mariah Carey's Show: Stunning Outfits, Makeup Magic, and Special Guests

Carey bowed to her gorgeous ensembles throughout the evening, which included seven different costume changes and three new haircuts in addition to the music.

“Does it matter that I need someone to hold my dress for me? It’s because it’s bejeweled, darling, it’s bejeweled,” She laughed at one point as she walked across the stage in a glittering silver outfit.

Kristopher Buckle, Carey's makeup artist, recently revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that “The show is a celebration of Mariah’s music throughout her career. The production is slick, energetic, and sexy. Mariah’s look represents her now but with nods to the different eras and iconic, glamorous looks she is known for.” Carey's April 12 "Shake It Off" performance had Buckle coming out on stage to touch up Carey's makeup. Among Carey's crowd were a number of well-known admirers.

The "Hero" singer's first residency event was attended by singer Anitta, who has previously stated that she is a huge fan of Carey and intends to see her on Watch What Happens Live in 2022. Carey, on the other hand, hailed the performance on Instagram, posting three images of herself there.

"The Celebration of Mimi 🦋Opening Night @ Dolby Live @parkmgm,"The music legend captioned each of the three photographs, giving credit for the clothes, style, hair, and cosmetics. It is not uncommon for pop icons to stay in Las Vegas. Her #1 to Infinity exhibition opened at Caesars Palace in 2015 and ran until June 2017.

Throughout the performance, Carey sang her 18 No. 1 songs in reverse chronological order. In December 2017, she returned to the Caesars stage for a series of Christmas-themed concerts. Then, in July 2018, Carey launched The Butterfly Returns, her second full-length residency in Las Vegas.

The event, which was held in Caesars Palace as well, ran until February 2020, right before the COVID-19 outbreak caused the city to close. For those who haven't bought tickets yet, Carey has now revealed eight more days for her current residency: July 26, 27, and 31; in addition, on August 2, 3, 7, 9, and 10.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on April 19 at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

