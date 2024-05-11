Ernie Hudson, who starred in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, recently talked about why one of the original Ghostbusters from the 1984 movie didn't come back for the newer ones. The latest movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, introduces a new group of characters from the Spengler family who are chasing ghosts and uncovering their family's history. While most of the original team makes a comeback in the new movies, there's one star who's missing in action.

Reports say that Hudson, the actor playing Winston in the Ghostbusters movies, talked about why Rick Moranis isn't in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Before the movie came out on digital and Blu-ray on June 24, Hudson said Moranis was asked to join and was offered money, but he chose not to come back.

Hudson mentioned that Rick Moranis is a big part of why Ghostbusters has been successful. He's puzzled why Moranis decided not to return, as he hasn't talked with him personally about it. Hudson mentioned that Ivan Reitman, the director, tried hard to convince Moranis. Even though they offered Moranis more money, he still said no.

Hudson would have gone to Moranis's house if he thought it would change his mind, because he respects Moranis's talent and would love to see him back in action, not just in Ghostbusters but in any project. However, Moranis's choice not to return seems to be personal, and Hudson hopes Moranis might come back in the future if there's a chance.

Is There a Chance Rick Moranis Could Come Back in a Future Ghostbusters Movie?

Moranis's character, Louis, played a crucial role in the first two Ghostbusters movies. In the first one, he gets possessed by Vinz and inadvertently helps bring Gozer back. In the second movie, he appears briefly as the team's lawyer. His funny moments, whether he's himself or possessed, are memorable parts of those movies. His style of comedy would blend well with the humor of the newer films. Maybe, if he returned, the storyline could give him even more to do, adding depth to his character and contributing to the ongoing story.

Although there's no confirmation of a Ghostbusters 6 yet, Louis could naturally slide back into the storyline for a modern-day adventure. However, Moranis hasn't acted in a movie since Brother Bear 2 in 2006, with his last onscreen appearance being in the 2020 documentary series Prop Culture.

It seems Moranis has taken a break from acting altogether, which is why he's unlikely to return to the franchise, even though his character has so much potential. Money isn't likely to sway his decision, as it seems to be a personal choice to step away from acting.

Even if Moranis doesn't return, there's still room for Louis to be acknowledged in future Ghostbusters installments. The filmmakers could drop hints about what happened to him after his last appearance or include subtle nods to his classic traits.

While there's a chance Moranis might reconsider and make a comeback, for now, it looks like references to his character will be the extent of his involvement. These references can add depth to the Ghostbusters universe and keep the legacy of Louis alive, even without Moranis reprising the role.

It's Possible That Other Original Ghostbusters Stars Won't Return as Well

It seems unlikely that Moranis will reprise his role as Louis, and he might not be the only original actor who won't return in future Ghostbusters movies. Reviews for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire were mixed, with critics criticizing the film for its overly serious tone and the struggle to balance the original stars like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson with the new cast members like Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard. While the cast might seem like one of the movie's strengths, it's also a reason why the sequel didn't fully click with some audiences.

The lackluster reviews are disappointing, but the real concern for the franchise's future lies in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's poor performance at the box office. With an estimated budget of $100 million, the film has only grossed around $195.3 million worldwide, indicating it likely hasn't broken even yet.

While there's a chance it could eventually turn a profit through video-on-demand sales, physical media, and merchandise, the box office numbers clearly suggest that audience interest in the franchise has declined. This could influence the direction and future of the Ghostbusters series moving forward.

The disappointing box office performance might lead to a rethinking of the franchise's direction in the future. One possibility could be a soft reboot for Ghostbusters 6, introducing fresh characters in a new setting. Alternatively, the Spengler family storyline could continue, but perhaps with a lower budget and a smaller cast, excluding actors like Murray, Aykroyd, or Hudson. This could allow for a more focused approach while still exploring the Ghostbusters universe.

Are Original Franchise Characters Still Needed in a Potential Ghostbusters 6?

With 40 years passing since the first Ghostbusters movie, some argue that characters like Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore have had their moment in the spotlight. While they're beloved by fans of the original films, younger audiences might not have the same connection to these characters or the franchise.

To achieve box office success, it's essential to engage younger audiences. However, excluding original characters could risk alienating older fans who grew up with the franchise. It's a delicate balance between honoring the legacy of the original films and appealing to a new generation of moviegoers.

The future of the Ghostbusters franchise is facing challenges. Relying solely on nostalgia is no longer a surefire strategy, and whatever direction the franchise takes next will likely involve lower budgets. This could mean a smaller cast and a more tightly focused storyline. While it's uncertain what will follow Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, it's unlikely that audiences should expect a comeback from Moranis.

