Chaebol heiress Annie Moon withdraws from THEBLACKLABEL's upcoming girl group; agency confirms

In a turn of events, Chaebol heiress Annie Moon has withdrawn from THEBLACKLABEL's upcoming girl group lineup, ahead of its debut. The label confirmed the news briefly commenting on the reason behind this.

On May 11, a representative from THEBLACKLABEL officially confirmed that Annie Moon aka, Moon Seo Yoon, the chaebol heiress of South Korea’s leading retail chaebol will not be a part of the company’s upcoming girl group.

Earlier on May 10, K-media reports emerged that the now-former trainee had been dropped from the new THEBLACKLABEL girl group. The following day, the YG subsidiary confirmed the news revealing that Annie Moon had decided to walk out of the group’s line-up citing personal reasons.

More details about THEBLACKLABEL’s upcoming girl group

Since its inception, THEBLACKLABEL has been home to an array of acclaimed artists, including Zion.T, Okasian, and Jeon Somi, each contributing their unique flair to the label's dynamic roster. Notably, the label made headlines with the addition of renowned artist BIGBANG's Taeyang and actor Park Bo Gum to its growing family, further solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in the entertainment realm.

Now, as anticipation mounts for the label's latest endeavor, all eyes are on the debut of their newest girl group. Spearheaded by Teddy, the mastermind behind songs from girl groups like 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, the upcoming group promises to be a groundbreaking addition to THEBLACKLABEL's portfolio.

Rumors swirl regarding the inclusion of rising stars Ella Gross and Bailey Sok in the highly anticipated girl group, igniting excitement among fans worldwide. While details remain shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain, THEBLACKLABEL's commitment to pushing boundaries and nurturing talent ensures that the debut of their newest girl group will be nothing short of spectacular.

As the music industry eagerly awaits further announcements, anticipation continues to soar for the next chapter in THEBLACKLABEL's illustrious journey.

