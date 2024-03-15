Is Ryan Gosling's Dog in The Fall Guy ‘Homage’ to Wife Eva Mendes’ Late Pet? Barbie Actor Reveals

Ryan Gosling gives “husband goals” with this sweet gesture to his wife, Eva Mendes. The Barbie actor is keeping busy with the promotional activities of his movie The Fall Guy, and in one of the media interactions, he revealed that the dog sidekick in the film is more than just a comic play. He is meant to be an homage to Eva’s late pet, Hugo. Gosling was recently nominated for Best Supporting Role at the Oscars. Although he didn’t win, his memorable I’m Just Ken performance will go down in history!

Ryan Gosling’s sweet homage to wife’s late dog

In the movie The Fall Guy, the actor can be seen doing some action-packed stunts with the cutest sidekick, Jean Claude ( the dog). The La La Land actor talked about how his adorable action partner reminded him of his wife’s late pet. “Eva used to have a dog named Hugo who was a Belgian Malinois who was an attack dog. He only spoke French. He’s passed now, so this is my homage to him." said Gosling.

The film's director, David Leitch, discussed his decision to have a dog as a sidekick to add an extra punch to the action sequences. “We wanted to bring this additional character into the mix. When you are in an action scene, you are always trying to give yourself problems to make things fresh. Rain is good. Ice is good. And then adding an animal on set is always great.”

Gosling recently gushed about his family’s reaction to his performance on I Am Just Ken when they came for the rehearsals. His daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, gave him tips before the big night, "They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes," he said.

All about The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy is David Leitch’s upcoming action-comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles of Colt Seavers and Jody Moreno. The cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lee Majors, Stephanie Hsu, and Winston Duke.

The movie premiered at SXSW 2024 and has gained positive reviews and ratings. After putting the Barbenheimer feud behind them at the Oscars, Gosling and Blunt are promoting their new film in full swing. Fans are excited to see their chemistry! Check out the trailer below.